19 year old Bianca Andreescu has shown us all that hard work, dedication, and tenacity are ways to success. After becoming the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup and making history, she is now is trying to make her mark at the US Open. Bianca has made it into the second round of the US Open by beating opponent Katie Volynets in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. She continued her incredible form by scoring her 39th victory of the season. She will face either Wang Xiyu or Kirsten Flipkens.

Bianca is a champion and an athlete who plays through pain. She played with a bit of tape around her knee and some bandages on her leg.

Bianca also currently owns the best match winning percentage on tour at 87.1%. Bianca has without a doubt made a name for herself, as 12 months ago she lost in the first round when qualifying for the US Open. She beat American wild card Katie Volynets in her first-ever US Open main draw. She beat the American in front of a packed and partisan crowd. Bianca kept it Canadian by choosing a Drake walkout song, mimicking the song by starting from the bottom and rising up the ranks of tennis.

Playing like a champ

Bianca Andreescu survived a few tight games, but ultimately came up clutch, sealing the first set 6-2 over Katy Volynets on a sublime forehand winner.

Bianca is fun to watch as it is exciting to watch a young girl play with a lot of confidence. A year ago, she probably never thought she would be where she is today, but it goes to show that you can go do anything if you set your mind to it. A year can really make a difference and this has been proven by Bianca. In 1 hour and 28 minutes, Bianca finished with 29 winners, 32 errors, and a 69% 1st serve percentage.

If she wants to win the US Open, Bianca will face a gauntlet of 6 additional matches. She certainly looks the part and was all taped up as if she had been playing for years. At just 19 years of age, Bianca trains like a beast. Young Canadians have been making their mark in professional sports and making Canadian fans proud. Bianca Andresscu is a spitting image of Canadian Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette, also becoming well known in professional circles.

Both play with a lot of grit and show that they have what it takes to rise to the top and help their city win. This was an impressive first round win for Bianca as well as a stress free opening round match. Let's hope the young star can continue her impressive run in future matches at the U.S. Open.