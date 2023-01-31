Last week on Gold Rush in the episode “Mammoth Mess,” Tony Beets uncovered a massive Mammoth Tusk in his Paradise Hill mining site much to the surprise of everyone in his mining crew. That crew consists mostly of his children, Monica, Kevin and Mike. The 63 year old mine boss quickly decided to shut down his operation and do the right thing, calling in a paleontologist crew to excavate the artifact correctly in the scientific method for best preservation. It was entirely possible that a skull was attached to the tusk, but unfortunately this time that wasn’t the case.

After a quick assessment by the professionals the area was cleared for mining once again and Beets got his operation back up and producing gold.

Who is Tony Beets

Tony Beets is a Dutch-Canadian gold miner and reality television personality. He is best known for his role on the Discovery Channel series "Gold Rush," which follows the lives of gold miners in the Klondike region of Yukon, Canada. Beets is known for his unconventional mining methods and his larger-than-life personality. He is a veteran gold miner with over 30 years of experience, and he has been featured on "Gold Rush" since its second season. Throughout the show, he has been depicted as a strict but fair boss who sets high standards for his crew and his equipment.

Beets is widely regarded as one of the most successful gold miners in the Klondike region.

What is a mammoth

A mammoth is an extinct species of elephant that lived during the Pleistocene epoch. There were several species of mammoths, including the wooly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius), which was well-adapted to the cold climate of the Arctic.

They had long shaggy hair, a hump of fat on their backs, and long, curved tusks that grew from their upper jaw. Mammoths were herbivores and roamed across North America, Europe, and Asia. They went extinct approximately 4,000 years ago, likely due to a combination of overhunting by humans and changes in climate. Today, mammoths are known from fossils and other ancient remains, and their tusks continue to be valuable commodities due to their beauty and rarity.

Beauty and rarity

Mammoth tusks are elongated, curved ivory structures that grow from the upper jaw of mammoths. They served as tools for digging, defense, and social display. Today, mammoth tusks are sought after for their beauty and rarity and are used in a variety of applications including carvings, jewelry, and other decorative items. The trade of mammoth tusks is regulated by international laws to prevent the illegal ivory trade, which threatens the survival of elephants and other species.

The Gold Rush

During the Gold Rush in the late 1800s, mammoth tusks were discovered in large quantities in Alaska and the Yukon territories in North America. Miners stumbled upon the well-preserved tusks while digging for gold, and they quickly became a popular item among prospectors and settlers.

The tusks were seen as valuable commodities, as they could be sold for a high price due to their scarcity and beauty. Some tusks were even used as currency in the remote gold rush towns. The discovery of mammoth tusks in the Gold Rush era helped to fuel interest in paleontology and sparked further excavations for fossils and other artifacts from the past.