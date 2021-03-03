Jenelle Evans reveals she is going thru a lot these days, physically and mentally. Jenelle Evans has shared with fans that she is in a lousy way healthwise these days. According to Celebuzz, Jenelle claims she is unable to walk following her recent back surgery.

Evans reveals that she has "sciatica on my legs," and the condition was worse than she first thought. Last week the former Teen Mom star was hospitalized following a spinal procedure. Jenelle stated that she at first underwent a test to diagnose the cause of her "neck popping" and acid reflux troubles.

Jenelle Evans bedridden following medical procedure

It appears as if what Evans once believed would help her current health issues actually caused her more grief than relief at this time. Jenelle reveals after undergoing a CT myelogram, and she is unable to walk. She also cautions her fans against undergoing this procedure.

While Jenelle Evans reveals, she is still recovering, and she adds that David Eason has been a shoulder to lean on and is 'keeping her laughing." Evans also states that she has plans to go into all the details over her latest health crisis soon on her YouTube account.

David Eason keeping Jenelle Evans' spirits up

This health setback is just one of the many issues Evans has been facing lately. She is also continuing to lash out at her mom Barb claiming that she has "mentally ruined" her and vows to keep the fight going for custody of her 11-year-old son Jace.

The Sun reports that Jenelle and Barb's feud reunited recently after Evans publicly claimed that she now has Jace's custody. However, Barb has a little something different to say on this matter. Barb claims that Jenelle's custody statement is false. She adds that she has always been the one to care for Jace and has had custody ever since he was a baby.

Jenelle claims that some things are going down with Jace's custody at this time. But, she is legally unable to speak about them at this time. A source close to Jenelle reportedly stated to the blog that her mom is unable to control Jace. They also added that Barb and Jace have been getting into nasty fights, which is why Barb allegedly decided to let Jace go live with Jenelle.

Custody issues building between Jenelle and Barb...Again

In the end, Barb claims that Jenelle "misspoke" and that Jace is only staying with Jenelle and David a couple of days a week. On Tuesday, Jenelle shared a Facebook memory from 2013 when Jace was very young, revealing how much she missed her boy. Today, Jenelle shared the photo with an updated caption telling the problems she is having with her mother once again.

Jenelle Evans has a lot to get through in her life. Hopefully, she will soon recover from her surgery and will be able to walk once again. The issues between herself and mom Barb, well, those have been going on for years now and will most likely take many more years to mend, if ever. For Jace's sake, we hope a mutual agreement can be reached sooner rather than later.