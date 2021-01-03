Justin Fields proved his doubters wrong with an impressive performance for Ohio State Buckeye on New Year’s Day. The Buckeyes avenged last year’s playoff loss to Clemson by defeating the Tigers 49-28. Heading into the game, several critics had raise doubts over Fields’ ability to lead Ohio State to victory, but he demonstrated his talent by throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns.

Give @justnfields his 💐’s now why he’s still a BUCKEYE!!!!! He’s flat out SPECIAL!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2021

The young quarterback also has to play through injured ribs after a Clemson defender tackled him during one of his runs with the ball.

After the game, media analysts and celebrities took to social media to praise Fields for his brave performance.

LeBron James leads other celebrities, heaps praise on Justin Fields

Basketball superstar, LeBron James, led the cheering party for Fields on Twitter. The Los Angeles Lakers’ power forward called the Buckeyes quarterback "special" and advised his followers to acknowledge his talent before he moves on to the NFL. Apart from LeBron James, several other NFL players were thrilled by Fields’ performance against Clemson. Kansas City Chiefs defensive player Tyrann Mathieu praised Fields’ arm talent and throwing ability.

Ahead of Ohio State’s College Playoff Final against Alabama, several media pundits have speculated that Fields be the number one pick in this year’s draft.

Good morning Jets fans here are all six TD passes from Justin Fields' legendary performance against Clemson. pic.twitter.com/8O6Kw7NuJz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2021

Some analysts speculate that Fields could be number one 2021 draft pick

Former Ohio State coach, Urban Meyer has been tipped to be the next head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have already locked up the number one pick in the 2021 draft, and some media analysts have speculated that Meyer will select Fields as his franchise quarterback once he secures his first NFL job. While the former media analyst did not get an opportunity to coach Fields in college, pundits feel that he could be tempted to work with the quarterback because of his familiarity with the Ohio State football program.

Revenge game 🤫



Justin Fields puts up historic numbers to upset Clemson



Final stats: 22/28 for 385 passing yards, 6 TDs pic.twitter.com/lKbidOfoln — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2021

However, Trevor Lawrence is still favored to be the number one pick in this year’s draft. The talented Clemson quarterback threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns during his team’s loss to Ohio State. In his post-match interview, Lawrence applauded Fields for his remarkable play, and he revealed that he has a good relationship with the rival quarterback. While Lawrence admitted that he had hoped for a bad performance from Ohio State, he claimed that he was happy because Fields had highlighted his talent by making all the right plays.

The Jets are looking pretty good with the second overall pick in the draft. #JustinFields



Please bring in the right coach! pic.twitter.com/bssXtjOPMV — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 2, 2021

Buckeyes fans are now looking forward to seeing Fields lead the team to its ninth national championship title.

Ohio State will face Alabama in the final on 11th January at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Alabama holds a 3-1 overall winning record over the Buckeyes. However, after watching Fields’ performance against Clemson, fans are confident that the talented quarterback is capable of upsetting Nick Saban’s team.