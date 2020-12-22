Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have struggled to get along in 2020. The two reality stars appeared on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” this year, but their relationship was on the rocks after they had an explosive fight in July. Karine accused her husband of sexual assault and domestic violence, and many fans expected her to file for a divorce. Fortunately, Paul and Karine reconciled in early October, but their marital problems forced TLC to ban them from its Tell All episodes. However, reality tv YouTuber, Domenick Nati recently interviewed Paul, and he opened up about his troubled marriage.

Paul shared some shocking details about Karine’s first miscarriage

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers were shocked after Paul revealed some intimate details about his wife’s miscarriage. Before having their son, Pierre, the couple suffered two miscarriages in 2018. In his recent interview, Paul disclosed that he is yet to bury his unborn child from Karine’s first miscarriage. The American reality star was living in Brazil when the unfortunate incident occurred, and he was surprised by the coping mechanism in the South American country. The couple was allowed to preserve their miscarried baby’s body to help them deal with the occurrence, and Paul revealed that he keeps his unborn child’s corpse in a jar and stores it in his refrigerator. Many fans were disturbed after the American reality star displayed the jar during his interview.

Fans have criticized Paul after he admitted that he doesn’t trust Karine

However, Paul said that he planned to bury his miscarried child once he returns to Brazil with Karine. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have had mixed reactions to the couple’s strange ritual. While many fans claimed that they respected Karine and her Brazilian culture, several viewers expressed their reservations about the strange coping mechanism.

Apart from opening up about his wife’s miscarriage, Paul also addressed their strained marriage. The American reality star implied that his wife could have cheated on him, and he revealed that he has been controlling her interactions with other men.

Fans have condemned Paul for acknowledging that he doesn’t trust Karine. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that the 37-year-old reality star is insecure and should not be intimidating his wife.

Nevertheless, Paul and Karine recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary in November. Additionally, the two reality stars are set to welcome another child into their young family after Paul shared pictures of Karine’s pregnancy. Even though their coping mechanism may appear strange to many fans, the ritual appears to have helped Paul and Karine get over their past trauma. It will be interesting to see whether TLC allows the couple to participate in a future season of “90 Day Fiancé” since they have resolved their marital disputes.