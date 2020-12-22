“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are relieved after Deavan Clegg offered an encouraging update about her daughter’s health. Last month, the American reality star revealed that her six-year-old firstborn, Drascilla was suffering from Bells Palsy. Deavan shared a picture showing the effect that the disease had on her daughter’s smile. Fortunately, the 24-year-old reality star recently gave a positive update about Drascilla’s health.

Drascilla health concerns

In her latest Instagram post, Deavan shared a picture of Drascilla and her son Taeyang, dressed up for the Christmas holiday. As they reacted to the adorable post, fans noted that Drascilla’s smile seemed normal.

Deavan wrote a beautiful message praising her children for giving her joy, and she expressed her gratitude for her daughter’s improving health condition. During her past Instagram post, the American reality star claimed that she would do everything in her power to ensure that Drascilla would recover from her Bells palsy condition. While commenting on the Instagram post, a majority of Deavan’s Instagram followers praised her for being a good mother. However, a section of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers criticized the 24-year-old because of her unending custody dispute with her Korean husband, Jihoon Lee. While replying to a fan's comment, she said, her daughter's disease (Bell's palsy) cleared up after three weeks.

Fans have criticized Deavan for moving on from Jihoon before finalizing their divorce

Deavan and Jihoon starred in the second season of “The Other Way” this year, but they fell out with each other as the season progressed. In October, Deavan revealed that she had filed for a separation from her 31-year-old husband, but he had declined to sign his divorce papers.

On his part, Jihoon took to social media and declared that he would fight to secure permanent custody of Taeyang. Some viewers have argued that Deavan should allow Jihoon to have access to his son. Additionally, the fans have criticized the American reality star for dating her current boyfriend, Christopher Park.

Over the past few months, Deavan and her new partner have been sharing pictures of their cozy affair on Instagram.

However, fans have expressed their reservations over Deavan’s decision to involve Park in her children’s lives. While confirming the news about his break up from the 24-year-old reality star, Jihoon accused Park of trying to take his place in Taeyang’s life. Several viewers have taken Jihoon’s side in his ongoing feud with Deavan, and they feel that she should finalize her divorce from the Korean reality star before proceeding with her latest relationship. Nevertheless, Deavan has remained defiant about her decision to move on from Jihoon. The 24-year-old recently posted a picture of her alleged engagement ring on Instagram, which led fans to speculate that she could already be engaged to her new man. Even though “90 Day Fiancé” viewers may not agree with Deavan’s decision to move on from Jihoon, they are happy with the news about her daughter’s improving health.

s