“90 Day Fiancé” viewers were furious after learning some new details about Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s relationship. The couple had been starring in the recently concluded second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” getting engaged in the final episode. However, popular reality show blogger, John Yates, recently alleged that Ariela and Biniyam agreed to participate in the show to raise their profiles.

Ariela starred on '90 Day Fiancé,' allegedly, to help her boyfriend’s entertainment career

According to Yates, Ariela decided to star on “90 Day Fiancé” because she wanted to help Biniyam promote his entertainment career.

The Ethiopian reality star is a music artist, dancer, and circus performer in his home country, and he used his run on the show to display his talents. Yates revealed some screenshots messages he allegedly received from Ariela which explained that she wanted to promote Biniyam’s song on the show to popularize his music video. If the allegations against the couple are true, TLC will have to review its casting rules since fans have been reacting angrily to the leaked messages.

Biniyam recently proposes to Ariela in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' finale

Several “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that Ariela and Biniyam should not have received an opportunity to appear on the show because of their purported hidden motives.

The fans have argued that the two reality stars may have unfairly denied a genuine couple the opportunity to share their story on the show. Ariela has also come under criticism for her obnoxious attitude towards Biniyam during her run on the popular reality show. Despite the accusations against the couple, their run on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Ariela and Biniyam had a happy conclusion after they got engaged in the final episode.

Biniyam proposed to his American girlfriend at Timkat, an annual Ethiopian religious carnival. However, the proposal almost fell through after the couple got into an intense argument over their son’s involvement in the celebrations. Biniyam wanted to carry his son into the crowded streets, but Ariela panicked and asked her boyfriend to take her away from the celebrations.

After their fight, the two reality stars cooled off and left their baby in the care of a relative before rejoining the Timkat festival. In a seemingly romantic scene, Biniyam asked his sister to distract Ariela; he took out an engagement ring and got on his knees. Ariela immediately agreed to marry her 29-year-old boyfriend, but fans are less excited about the couple’s prospects because of the allegations that emerged surrounding their intentions to join the show. It will be interesting to watch whether the couple addresses John Yate’s claims in the upcoming Tell All episodes.