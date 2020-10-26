Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their 2020 season with a 52-17 statement win over Nebraska. The Ohio State Buckeyes led the game in all four quarters, and they are now favored to make the college football playoffs for the second consecutive season. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields will be a dark horse candidate to win the Heisman Trophy after completing 20 of his 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Fields' second touchdown pass took social media by storm after his wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made an incredible adjustment to haul in the past, reports 247 Sports.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's incredible catch went viral on social media

The young wide receiver was playing his first game for Ohio State Buckeyes, and he showed why he was ranked as the fifth-best wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class. Fields lofted a pass to the end zone's back during the great play, which allowed Smith-Njigba to make an athletic leap to catch the ball. The refs initially ruled that the Buckeyes wide receiver had stepped out of bounds. Still, after reviewing the play, they overturned the decision after spotting that Smith-Njigba had managed to adjust his body and plant one foot in the end zone before going out of bounds. The incredible play impressed Ohio State fans, and they took to social media to praise the talented player.

Video clips highlighting the fantastic play have since gone viral on social media.

Ohio State has some talented wide receivers in its 2020 recruiting class

Buckeyes fans should be excited about the team's chances of winning the Big Ten conference this year. Smith-Njigba's performance during Saturday's win against Nebraska proved that Ohio State has the talent to compete with any team in college football.

In addition to the talented receiver, other players from the 2020 recruiting class include Julian Fleming, and the number one ranked receiver during the recruiting process, Mookie Cooper, and Gee Scott Jr.

While the new players have mainly been featured on special teams, they could play a massive role in the offense's remaining games.

After Ohio State Buckeyes dominated its first game of the season, many pundits tipped the team to make the college football playoffs. Even though the Big Ten conference kicked off its season a few weeks after the ACC and SEC, the Buckeyes are still favored to join Alabama and Clemson in the college football playoffs if they win their remaining seven games. However, Ohio State will have a tough game against Penn State next week. The two teams have had a competitive rivalry over the past few years, but the Buckeyes will have a slight edge over their opponents ahead of next Saturday's matchup. For now, the team's fans are happy with what they saw from their promising group of wide receivers led by Smith-Njigba.