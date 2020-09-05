Over the past few weeks, the Nebraska football team has been the center of attention in college sports. The team has been the most vocal critic of the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its season. Initially, Husker’s head coach Scott Frost threatened that the team would consider playing other teams outside the conference if the Big Ten failed to reconsider its decision. Eight Nebraska football players have also moved to court to challenge the cancelation of the 2020 season. The increased media attention on Nebraska appears to be helping its recruiting efforts. This past week, highly rated defensive lineman, Mandela Tobin announced that the Huskers had made the list of five teams he would consider joining in 2021.

Nebraska favorites to land Tobin

Many pundits now feel that Nebraska is the most likely destination for Tobin. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete from San Diego, California would be a great fit for the Husker’s defense. Tobin has cultivated a great relationship with Nebraska’s coaching staff, and he has pointed out that the team’s culture is one of the reasons why he chose to shortlist the team. Tobin is yet to visit Nebraska’s campus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, he has hinted that he will commit to a team by the middle of the fall.

Coach Frost has had success recruiting for the Huskers

Huskers’ fans are confident that the team will land Tobin in the next few months. The talented player has stated that he wouldn’t mind playing football in the spring if the Big Ten sticks by its decision to postpone the season.

Tobin has insisted that he is looking forward to displaying his skills at the college level, and he would work to impress his new team even if he had to play in the spring. In addition to Nebraska, Tobin has offers from Fresno State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Nevada. Many pundits expect the three-star prospect to end up at Nebraska, which will enhance Coach Frost’s reputation as a great recruiter.

In his two seasons with the Huskers, Coach Frost’s recruitment classes have ranked in the top 25 nationally. Fans feel that the former UCF coach has raised Nebraska’s profile ever since he took over the head-coaching job, and many analysts expected the team to take a huge leap in 2020 before the season was postponed.

Nebraska has not given up on playing football in the fall, and the team’s players could pull off an unlikely upset in court in their case against the Big Ten conference. In a recent development, the court ordered the Big Ten to provide more information about the rules and procedures it followed when it arrived at its decision to cancel the season. If the Husker’s players successfully reverse the decision, Nebraska will be an attractive destination for many high school prospects.