The Clemson Tigers will kick off the second week of an unprecedented college season as favorites to win their only non-conference match in 2020. After a fantastic performance in their 37-13 victory over Wake Forest, Clemson will face Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, and many pundits have tipped the Tigers to put up another dominant display. Coach Dabo Swinney will expect his team to win their first home game of the season, and The Citadel could be in for a lopsided loss.

Live stream Clemson Tigers vs Citadel Bulldogs

The match is scheduled to begin at 4 PM ET in the Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, and fans can catch the action on CBS Sports.

Viewers can also watch the game on the ACC Network, or sign up to the fuboTV streaming service for a free trial, or watch the match on the ESPN app. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Memorial Stadium will see a limited number of fans attend the game. The Tigers were fortunate to receive approval from the state of South Carolina to have fans attend their games. However, the team will only host 18,900 of the Memorial Stadium’s capacity of 81,500. The attending fans will have to maintain a distance of six feet from each other as they comply with social distancing guidelines. While Clemson fans may be frustrated by the measures put in place, they remain hopeful that the restrictive rules will be eased in the coming weeks.

Trevor Lawrence could put up another dominant performance on Saturday

Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and one touchdown in the opening game of the season, and he added two more touchdown runs. The talented quarterback is expected to continue his magnificent form in Saturday’s game against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The opposition will also struggle to contain Clemson’s running back, Travis Etienne who rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown in the season opener against Wake Forest. For the Citadel Bulldogs, they will hope to avoid the humiliation they experienced in their last match against Clemson when they lost by a 61-3 scoring margin in 2017.

The team had a difficult 27-6 loss to South Florida State last week, and they will have to rely on the improved play from their quarterback, Brandon Rainey if they are to mount a significant challenge against Clemson.

Clemson are 45.5-point favorites against the Citadel Bulldogs

Brandon averaged a mere 4.76 yards per attempt in his team’s first loss of the season, and he could be in for another difficult game against a talented Clemson defense. The Tiger’s defensive line had six sacks in their opening match of the season, with Myles Murphy leading the line with two quarterback knockdowns. Analysts expect Clemson to have no problem dispatching the Citadel Bulldogs, and the oddsmakers have pegged the Tigers as a 45.5-point favorite to win the game.