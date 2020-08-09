"90 Day Fiancé" star Tim Malcolm has had a difficult few weeks. The American reality star recently suffered a setback after TLC replaced him as a cast member on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." Tim has urged fans to ask the network to change its pronouncement, but TLC has not released an official statement to reverse its decision. Tim’s situation appeared to get worse this week after he revealed that he had been the victim of an identity theft scam.

Tim's appeal

In his latest Instagram post, Tim urged fans to report a fraudulent Instagram account that has been sending love letters to his female fans.

The American reality star shared a picture of the fake Instagram account, and he cautioned his fans against accepting any love letters from the false celebrity page. Many of Tim’s followers commented on the post and assured him that they had reported the account. Some fans also confirmed that they had received the fake love letters from the false Instagram account.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans hope that Tim’s luck will turn around in the next few weeks. Many viewers have petitioned TLC to reinstated Tim and Veronica on Pillow Talk. The couple had turned into a fan favorite before Karen and River Everett replaced them on the show. The move has been met with a lot of opposition, with a section of fans threatening to boycott the show if TLC sticks to its decision to move on from Tim and Veronica.

The couple’s unique chemistry is one of the reasons why fans have petitioned TLC to bring them back on Pillow Talk.

Even though they no longer have any romantic interest in each other, Tim and Veronica are still good friends. Tim has continued to be involved in Veronica’s life, and he has helped her raise her daughter, Chloe.

Veronica recently shared a picture of her daughter receiving her first communion, and Tim was present at the ceremony. During the service, they all had to wear facemasks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, Veronica told fans that she was delighted for her daughter, and she called Tim a ‘proud parent.’

Tim’s biological daughter

While Chloe is not Tim’s biological daughter, the American reality star has been involved in her life even after he broke up with Veronica, and fans have praised him for his dedication.

However, some fans have pointed out that his close relationship with Veronica could have been one of the reasons why he broke up with Jennifer Tarazona. Tim and Jennifer announced their decision to part ways earlier this year. It will be interesting to see whether Tim and Veronica will rekindle their romantic relationship after Tim’s break up. For now, fans hope that TLC will re-hire them as cast members on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk."