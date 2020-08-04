"90 Day Fiance" star Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The couple made headlines last week after Paul posted a series of Instagram videos documenting a recent fight he had with Karine. Law enforcement officers eventually responded to the couple’s domestic squabble, and Karine has filed a restraining order against her husband. Throughout the whole ordeal, Paul has kept fans informed on his relationship situation by posting constant updates on his Instagram page. However, the American reality star has increasingly been the target for death threats from a section of his followers.

Fans in Karine's team

Some "90 Day Fiancé" fans appear to have taken Karine’s side, and they recently posted some unsavory remarks on Paul’s Instagram page. The American reality star had shared a video of police officers arriving at his home to solve his dispute with Karine. The fans felt that Paul had displayed his insensitive side by trying to discredit Karine’s rape allegations. Instead, many of his followers feel that he should concentrate on resolving his differences with Karine and refrain from sharing controversial videos and pictures as a way of proving his innocence. Despite the well-grounded criticism, some fans may have crossed the line after they posted death threats on Paul’s Instagram account.

While the "90 Day Fiancé" viewers may feel that their disapproval of the 35-year-old reality star is justified, Karine is yet to file any charges against her husband in court. However, the Brazilian reality star made some damning allegations when she filed a police report following her quarrel with Paul.

Karine claimed that Paul had raped her, and she accused him of pushing his genitals into her mouth. The 23-year-old reality star also revealed that her husband had installed cameras in their home to watch her every move.

Rape allegations against Paul

On his part, Paul has denied Karine’s rape allegations.

He has insisted that the police officers did not find any evidence to support his wife’s assault allegations. Instead, Paul has told fans that he has a video showing Karine pushing him to the ground during their fight. The American reality star has revealed that he confronted his wife after he found out that she was planning on filing for a divorce and suing him for child support. Paul has insisted that he will not allow Karine to take away his 17-month-old son, Pierre. After Karine filed a restraining order against him, Paul will have to hire a lawyer and fight for his son. "90 Day Fiancé" fans are looking forward to seeing how the court case between the two reality stars unfolds. For now, viewers should tune in to TLC and follow the couple’s progress on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The upcoming episodes could provide more details about Paul and Karine’s latest fight.