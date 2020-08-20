Anny and Robert are the latest "90 Day Fiancé" couple to welcome a baby into their lives. The two reality stars starred on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé" last year, and they tied the knot when the show ended. Anny delighted fans in April this year when she announced that she was pregnant. The Dominican Republic reality star gave birth to her daughter last month, and she recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her new body as well as her infant daughter.

Enjoying her life as a mother

In a surprising gesture, Anny hosted a Q&A session with "90 Day Fiancé" fans, and she revealed that she was enjoying her new life as a mother.

Anny told her followers that she had gained 37 pounds during her pregnancy. However, announced that she had already shed 20 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, and she would continue working out to regain her pre-pregnancy figure. The popular reality star shared several pictures to show her weight loss progress, and she impressed many fans with her confident poses. When fans enquired about her weight loss routine, Anny informed them that she had stayed hydrated and active over the past three weeks.

As she concluded her interactive session, Anny shared a picture of her infant daughter with her followers. However, the Dominican Republic reality star covered her daughter’s face with an emoji.

Anny told fans that she was still bonding with her young daughter, but she would post a clear picture for her fans in the coming months. The first time mother told fans that she had named her daughter Brenda Aaliyah. While announcing the birth of his daughter, Anny’s husband, Robert, said that he had chosen to name his sixth child Brenda because he wanted her to be a strong and lavishing young lady who knew her self-worth.

Robert supporting Anny

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have praised Robert for supporting Anny during her pregnancy. Even though Robert had five other children with other women, he has always been honest with his current wife, and fans have wished the couple all the best as they embark on their parenthood journey.

In her Q&A session, Anny revealed that Robert’s son, Bryson, was getting along well with his baby sister. She told fans that her stepson was excited to have a new sibling, and it appears that Anny is living her best life with her new family. During her time on "90 Day Fiancé," Anny clashed with Bryson’s grandmother on several occasions. In one dramatic scene, Bryson’s grandmother took out a checkbook and told Anny that she would pay her to break up with Robert. However, Anny stood her ground and maintained that she would not leave the United States. Fans were impressed after Anny displayed her strong personality, and they do not doubt that she will achieve her weight loss goals.