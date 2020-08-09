"90 Day Fiancé" star David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are turning into a regular source of entertainment for fans. The two reality stars are currently starring in the "Pillow Talk" spinoff series and their humorous personalities make the show must-see television. Annie and David also have a huge following on Instagram. The couple constantly posts some hilarious clips on the popular social media platform, and their latest video instantly went viral.

Annie shares a video

In her latest post, "90 Day Fiancé" star Annie shared a funny parody video of David twerking. The Thailand reality star compared David’s moves to those of some fit female dancers, and the result was a hilarious video of David trying to keep up with the female dancers.

To caption the video, Annie made fun of her husband as she told fans that he had not met her expectations. Annie’s followers praised the couple for taking the time to make the funny video. Many noted that the couple has been a regular source of entertainment ever since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the United States. Some fans also disagreed with Annie’s assessment as they claimed that David was a good dancer.

From the viral reaction the video received, it is clear that David and Annie have won over many fans with their hilarious content on Instagram. While the couple has regularly tried to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic, they have also extended their support towards the first responders risking their lives to help control the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier in the year, Annie told fans that she would temporarily halt her cooking classes on Facebook to concentrate on making masks for the health workers in her community. David also took to Instagram to encourage fans to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Lockdown in Arizona

The two reality stars have also shared their fears over another possible lockdown in Arizona.

David and Annie recently told fans that they had stocked up on essential goods due to the growing worries that Arizona may have to go into another lockdown period because of the increased spread of the coronavirus. Despite the distressing period brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, David has told fans that his relationship with Annie has helped him get through the difficult moments.

The American reality star insists that his wife makes him laugh even during stressful times. The couple has leaned on their chemistry and their humorous personalities to entertain themselves and their fans over the past few months. The reaction to David’s latest twerking video is proof that the couple has won over many 90 Day Fiancé viewers. In addition to the positive response from fans, current "90 Day Fiancé" star, Kalani Faagata has praised Annie and David for making the hilarious video. Fans hope that the couple will continue posting more entertaining videos.