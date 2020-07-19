After announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal, last month, former Huskers wide receiver J.D Spielman is set to join Texan Christian University (TCU), reports 247 Sports. The former Nebraska player will play in the Big 12 conference this upcoming season as long as the NCAA grants him a waiver to play for his new school. Husker fans have expressed their disappointment at how Spielman’s departure played out.

Spielman left Huskers

In March, this year, Coach Scott Frost announced that J.D Spielman would not participate in the team’s spring training camp. However, Coach Frost had told reporters that the talented wide receiver would join the team before the 2020 season kicked off.

Fans were therefore surprised when the player announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Over his three seasons with the Huskers, Spielman was arguably the most productive player on the team. He posted 800 receiving yards in each of his seasons on the team, and he finished his career at Nebraska with 2,546 total yards and 18 touchdowns. Spielman is also third on the team’s list of all-time receivers, having caught 170 passes.

Unfortunately for Husker fans, Spielman will play his final year of college eligibility at TCU. Coach Frost has admitted that Spielman’s loss will be tough for his team to overcome next season. In a past interview, Coach Frost called Spielman a playmaker, and he acknowledged that the team would miss his veteran leadership in the locker room.

However, Frost revealed that he had spoken to the wide receiver before he entered the transfer portal and they all agreed that it was time to move. Pundits expect Spielman to make TCU a competitive force in the Big 12 conference. As for Nebraska, the team will have to rely on a bunch of talented but inexperienced wide receivers this season.

Young players

Nebraska Huskers will hope that young players such as Omar Harding and Marcus Fleming can be productive. The two players have the raw talent to make an instant impact on the Huskers’ offense. However, the team’s quarterback, Adrian Martinez, will have to improve after he regressed in his second year.

Martinez struggled with injuries and poor play, but Coach Frost has tipped him to have a bounce-back season. Frost feels that Martinez may have stepped off the gas after he secured the starting job in his first season with the team. Heading into his third season with the Huskers, pundits expect Martinez to get back to the top of his game. With the season expected to start on time despite the coronavirus pandemic, Coach Frost has been preparing his team over the past few weeks. Husker players have posted short video clips of their work out routines on social media, and even though the team will be without Spielman, fans can expect Nebraska to have a competitive season.