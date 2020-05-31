They’ve done it again. David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are currently trending on the Internet. The "90 Day Fiancé" couple is a fan favorite, and they constantly post a lot of humorous content on their social media platforms. The two have garnered a lot of praise for their dedication to each other. Many fans think that they are the most relatable couple on the show, and David’s latest post has generated many positive reactions from his followers.

David's lovely post

David posted a picture of Annie smiling and captioned it, “My Queen is so happy to have her spicy hot pot. Nothing cools you down on a 112-degree day like an Asian Pot.” The American reality star also added that a happy wife translated to a happy life.

Fans were happy to see Annie’s huge smile. She also had a plate full of spaghetti and meat in front of her, and her fans drooled over the delicious food. Annie and David’s time on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow talk" has increased their popularity.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans think that during "Pillow talk" Annie was annoying. Viewers recently accused Annie of overdoing her antic. They felt that the 28-year-old tried to enhance her popularity over the show by become cringy. "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow talk" fans also claimed that Annie was no longer authentic. Instead, she was focusing all of her efforts to try to get a laugh from the audience. The recent criticism from some viewers has caught David’s attention.

The American reality star recently got into an argument with a fan and defended his wife’s behavior on the show.

David responds to '90 Day Fiance' fans

After a fan posted on Facebook that he was fed up with Annie’s antics, David told him that Annie was well-liked. Another fan criticized David for being sensitive about the criticism directed towards his wife since every viewer was entitled to their opinion.

David acknowledged that everyone had a right to form their own opinions. However, he insisted that a majority of viewers of the franchise love Annie.

He added that the fans who have a problem with his wife were probably jealous of her because she is living her best life. David and Annie’s relationship is among the few success stories from the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise.

When they first appeared on the popular TLC show, fans were skeptical of their relationship. David was struggling with his finances at the time, and their considerable age difference seemed like a huge obstacle to overcome. However, the two have turned out to be a perfect match for each other, and fans cannot get enough of their clowning around. Let us know what you think about David and Annie's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."