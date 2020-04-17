"90 Day Fiance" star Lisa Hamme may not have received her future mother-in-law’s blessing to marry Usman Umar. But that does not mean that the "90 Day Fiance" is ready to give up just yet. In the latest "Before the 90 Days" episode, Hamme met Umar’s mother for the first time. She was nervous about the meeting because Nigerian tradition states that they should get his mother’s blessing if they want to get married.

Lisa Hamme persists

According to ET, in upcoming Sunday’s "Before the 90 Days" episode, Lisa Hamme is determined to make a better impression on the mother of Usman Umar.

She knows that the clock is ticking so she wants to get his mother’s blessing before she flies back to America. One extreme step the "90 Day Fiance" lovers are contemplating is to pray with his mom in a mosque. His mother is a devout Muslim and they are hoping that Hamme’s willingness to step into a mosque would help change her mind.

First meeting of Lisa with Usman's mother

Hamme prepared well for their first meeting. She made sure to present a goat to the mother of Usman Umar as a gift. She also had Umar get her a traditional attire to impress his mom despite the fact that it was uncomfortable to wear.

But everything fell apart when they got to his mother’s home. At first, things were going well as his mom graciously accepted the goat. But when they mentioned Umar’s plan to move to America with her, his mother walked out of the meeting.

This became the cause of another argument between the "90 Day Fiance" partners. Hamme got annoyed that despite months of preparing, things went bad right away in the meeting.

Umar, on the other hand, just wants to get things over with as he wants to go to America badly. It turns out Hamme did not really get that much of a chance to make a good impression. Umar’s mother did not like that her son is in a relationship with a much older woman. She also wants her son to pick a Muslim woman from her community to marry instead.

Usman Umar calls Chrissy Teigan 'Baby Girl Chrissy'

Meanwhile, it looks like there is trouble in paradise after Lisa Hamme expressed her jealousy. This was after Usman Umar called Chrissy Teigen “Baby Girl Chrissy” in a Cameo video. Thankfully, Hamme was only joking about being jealous. She even shot back at Teigen, saying that perhaps Umar should sing a duet with Teigen’s Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend.

Teigen has been an outspoken fan of "90 Day Fiance." She has been constantly talking about the show and its spinoffs on her social media accounts. Recently, Teigen and Legend also recreated the steak scene between Jesse Meester and Darcey Silva in an Instagram photo.

