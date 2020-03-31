Former "90 Day Fiance" star Jorge Navas is set to be released from prison this May after serving time for marijuana possession. The reality star was convicted in 2018 after police arrested him with several pounds of the drug. Jorge appeared on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé" with his girlfriend, Anfisa Arkhipchenko. The couple was a fan favorite, and despite some trying moments in their relationship, they eventually got married.

Jorge Navas of '90 Day Fiance' in jail

However, Jorge’s conviction was always going to be a huge challenge for the couple to overcome, and fans speculated that it would only be a matter of time before they split up.

When Jorge began serving his prison sentence, the couple insisted that they would not split up, but cracks soon began to appear in their relationship. Anfisa deleted all the pictures of her husband on her Instagram account and chose to concentrate on her modeling career. While in prison, Jorge gave an interview saying that he and Anfisa were still together. Nevertheless, fans doubted the couple’s relationship status after pictures of Anfisa with another man surfaced online.

The man has since been identified as Leo Assaf, and he works as a fitness trainer.

He and Anfisa have been dating for a while now. With all signs indicating that Anfisa had moved on, fans felt sorry for Jorge. The reality star has now broken his silence over his marriage. According to The Sun, in an interview with TMZ, Jorge revealed that he will serve Anfisa with divorce papers once he gets out of prison. He accused his wife of abandoning him during his time in prison to be with another man.

Jorge will be released this May, although he expressed fears that the recent coronavirus pandemic may delay his release. The reality star has transformed his body during his time in prison. Jorge weighed 318 pounds when he began serving his sentence but now weighs 195 pounds. After his release, Jorge says he will continue working on his body and hopes to become more muscular.

Jorge’s and Anfisa’s relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

Fans will no doubt be sad to see the end of Jorge’s and Anfisa’s relationship. The two were fan favorites during their time on the show. At the time, fans considered Anfisa to a gold digger after she moved to the United States under the impression that Jorge was a rich man. In addition to deceiving her about his wealth, Jorge also hid his criminal past from her. However, the couple got over their differences and eventually tied the knot. After Jorge’s conviction, Anfisa concentrated on her modeling career and even told fans that she was thinking of going to college on her regular Instagram updates.

Both Jorge and Anfisa have grown since their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, and fans hope that they will be happy after their divorce.