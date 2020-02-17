Tania and Syngin from "90 Day Fiancé" are officially a married couple. There were lots of comments on the wedding about Tania choosing to wear a black dress for her wedding and getting tattoos instead of wedding rings.

According to Etonline, Tania's sister did not like the idea of tattoos instead of rings at the wedding.

However, there's more drama at the Tell All reunion aired on TLC on February 17, 2020. The couples entered the studio, one by one, ready to spill everything on their minds. Immediately, Robert said that things have been difficult since he married Anny, and Anny replied, saying that Robert did not been fulfilling his promises to her.

Syngin Colchester walked into the set, and Angela Deem, a fellow cast member, welcomed him nicely and asked him how he's been enjoying America. He said that Tania recently got involved in a car accident, so he's been trying to help her out.

Tania Maduro explains why she went to Costa Rica

The show officially started, and Shaun bluntly asked Tania why she left America for Costa Rica during the "90 Fay Fiancé" show. Tania replied, saying that she did not want to leave Syngin but, she had postponed the trip for two years, and she did not want to delay it again.

Tania's reply was not satisfying to some of the other "90 Day Fiancé" casts. Robert said that he would never leave his wife, Anny, like the way Tania left Syngin because he loved to spend time with her, and the time would be vital because it's "90 days not 60 days." Tania immediately took offense and told Robert that she was better off compared to him and spent only eight hours with Anny before they headed to America.

She added, saying that she and Syngin were in South Africa together for nine months.

Robert went like, "You judging me?" And Tania said no and aggressively flipped her hair. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have given Tania the most push backs, and Michael confirmed it by saying it on the "'90 Day Fiancé' Tell All."

Tania then opened up, saying that she did not make a choice to go to Costa Rica on her own but, she and Syngin agreed.

Shaun calls Tania out for her flirtatious dancing with a man in Costa Rica

When viewers saw Tania dancing and having what seemed to look more like fun, viewers started to think that Tania went for a vacation instead of work. Viewers felt like Syngin was alone and abandoned in an old shed while Tania was busy getting drunk and having the time of her life.

Shaun asked Tania about having a baby in future

Tania said that she was expecting a baby after two years with Syngin. When Tania was asked what she would do if they had no kids after five years, she replied, saying that it would be something she would divorce for.

Anna Campisi asked Tania why she married Syngin if they hadn't talked about the situation. That was kind of rich, coming from Anna, who married a man that hid her children from his parents. Tania ended the questions by saying that she was waiting for Syngin to figure things out.

What do you think of Tania and Syngin's relationship? Do you think it was right for Tania to say she would divorce? Don't miss the "90 Day Fiancé" Tell All tomorrow on TLC.