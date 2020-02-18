For months, fans have keenly followed Mike and Natalie’s relationship during the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé." After her K-1 visa fell through, Mike flew to Ukraine to be with his girlfriend. The 34-year-old proposed to his 35-year-old girlfriend and the couple seemed to be getting along smoothly. However, things unraveled quickly between the couple and, by the end of his stay in Ukraine, Mike was single again. Natalie returned his engagement ring and, though she tried to seduce him on their way to the airport, it seemed that their relationship was over.

Mike and Natalie's relationship

Fans were angry with Natalie for breaking off the engagement and felt sorry for Mike. However, during the second part of the "Tell All" special this past Sunday; viewers were shocked to learn that Mike may have been at fault for the breakup. During the episode, Natalie accused Mike of betraying their relationship. She said that she had tried to love him but his actions had forced her to break off the engagement. The Ukrainian had joined the "90-Day Fiancé" cast via satellite and they were curious to know more about their failed engagement.

The other cast members turned to Mike and implored him to explain what Natalie was talking about. The 34-year-old finally gave in and revealed that he had a female best friend. The two had a close relationship and she has asked him to serve as the best man at her wedding. He said that on the night of the wedding he slept on his best friend’s couch after she went out with her friends. Mike said that sleeping at his best friend’s place before the wedding had upset Natalie, reports ET Online.

His fellow reality stars saw nothing wrong with Mike’s actions and accused Natalie of making a big deal out of the situation.

Natalie's views

However, Natalie’s response changed their view of the situation. She alleged that Mike and his “best friend” were in the same room the night before the wedding. Later, her boyfriend’s female acquaintance wrote to her and told Natalie that Mike would never marry her.

The Ukrainian reality star said she felt betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, insisting that she would never spend the night with another man in the same room, even if he was her friend. Her fellow cast members looked at Mike in shock after hearing the allegations. He did not deny spending the night with his best friend but he maintained that nothing happened. Mike said was willing to fight for Natalie and would fly back to Ukraine to try to make things work. Fans will certainly look forward to finding out if the two will work out their differences over the mysterious “best friend.” Let us know what you think about Mike and Natalie's relationship, put your comment in the comment section.

