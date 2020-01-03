The firstborn of the celebrity singers, Beyonce and Jay-z, Blue Ivy, is just seven years old but has gained public recognition since she was born.

The birth of Blue Ivy saved Beyonce and Jay-z's marriage. Beyonce agreed to go for therapy because of her daughter. The seven-year-old has been cyberbullied a lot of times in the past. One time, a woman from New York made a post saying that Beyonce. and her husband did not take good care of their daughter's hair. She also begged them to take good care of the hair.

This was after she saw Blue Ivy rocking her natural hair.

Then Karrueche Tran made a joke when Jay-z's daughter visited 106 &amp; Park saying that the seven-year-old woke up that way because her parents never comb her hair. He was suspended.

Blue Ivy dissed by Vanity Writer

So it has been a long time since we heard anyone talk trashy of the celebrity's daughter. Just when we thought everyone was accepting her for who she is, a Vanity Fair Film critic by the name of K. Austin Collins tweeted about her the little girl was beginning to look like her dad.

This was after Collins saw the pictures after MVP Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce celebrated their New Year's Eve together and took a photo together, including Blue Ivy.

He said that he felt sorry for her because she was beginning to look like her father. He is not only dragging the little girl but indirectly dragging the celebrity rapper, Jay-z, too.

He would not see anything terrible in Blue Ivy, looking like her father. After all, it is not a bad thing. But, this writer has to make this statement. He might have made it for clout.

What made it worse was that Harper's Magazine editor, Violet Lucca replied tweet, saying that Blue would Blue use plastic surgery to make herself look good. She further related it to the Reality star, Kylie Jenner, who did lip surgery and appeared to have no figure 8 shape when she was growing.

Violet continued saying that she can't force herself to feel bad because they are wealthy.

The writers who dissed Blue Ivy sent their apologies

Lucca later apologized, saying that she's sorry for assuming that Blue Ivy would undergo plastic surgery in the future. It wasn't a proper apology.

Tweeter fans gave their own opinion. Some of them said that it was all about Blue Ivy being black. They said that because she looked black, people hated it because Kim Kardashian's children were called beautiful but, Beyonce's daughter is being called ugly.

Collins later apologized, saying that black girls deserve better but if Collins felt this way, he would not have tweeted that in the first place.

Another example of that "hating on Black girls and women as social currency" shit. The Blue Ivy insults are gonna go down in history with the old Serena tweets. Keep it. https://t.co/Yh4L9ozNYM — "what she die from? bad credit??" (@the_oddglass) January 2, 2020

We believe that these two are only apologizing because they are avoiding hate from Blue Ivy's fans as Lucca stated that she had been called all sorts of names in the past few hours.