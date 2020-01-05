The reality duo, on the "90 Day Fiance" show, surprisingly became the fan's favorite couple. David Toborowsky and Annie met in Thailand through a mutual friend.

The power couple has starred in "90 Day Fiancé" season five and on season three of "90 Fiance: Happily Ever After?"

Although the couple, born 24 years apart, had their financial struggles when they started off, they have managed to earn money and stay financially stable.

When Annie came to the US, she was very disappointed because David was financially unstable.

In fact, he was depending on his close friend, who helped him to pay Annie's bride price and paid for the house they lived in.

Later on, the wife of his close friend asked him to stop defending David. David and Annie started living in the manager's storage facility until they started working and earned enough to own their house and live a comfortable life. The couple continue to grow and love each other. They don't plan on having children now because they are very pleased with their relationship.

David and Annie on the Pillow Talkshow

Fans love that David and Annie are on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk," they always advise people on how to keep their relationship and retain the sparks.

David Toborowsky tells his fans why Annie loves him

Toborowsky posted, on Instagram, telling his fans why Annie fell for him. He said, "boom boom is a good exercise." He referred to a style called, "Monkey Style." The couple always talk about how they satisfy each other in bed.

Annie also mentioned how easy going she is, explaining that she is easy to make happy and little things from a genuine heart were enough to make her smile. With their sense of humor, commitment to one another, and consistency in their cameos, it's not surprising that a huge percentage of fans have fallen for them.

David comments on Paola Instagram happy birthday post

David has also been very interactive with his fellow casts on the show. He wished Paola and Russ Mayfield's son, Axel, a happy birthday on Instagram. He also made a funny joke requesting Paola Mayfield to buy her son a cameo for his first birthday.

David Toborowsky weight loss

In one of the photos posted by David on his Instagram account, he was almost unrecognizable. He looked slimmer and seemed to have lost a lot of pounds, which is good news as he looked unhealthy on the show.

The gifts fans gave David Toborowsky

The "90 Day Fiancé" cast has been receiving a lot of gifts lately. David shared one of them on his account. He explained, in the caption, that it was being sent to him by a lot of people. He thanked the Reddit group for sharing and wished his 225k followers a Happy Sunday Night.