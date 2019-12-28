Travis Scott, The celebrity rapper, and father of one, just dropped a hit. Fans are talking about the recent remix of his song, "Highest In The Room." According to MTV News, the star did a compilation from his Cactus Jack record album. It features Sheck Wes, Octavian, Don Tolivian, Chase B, and Travis himself.

"Highest In The Room" was first released as a single on October 4, 2019. It debuted atop Billboard Top 100. On April 29, 2019, the song was first used in Kylie Jenner's 'Kybrows' commercial.

Travis later performed the song in Miami. Scott also played a portion of the song at a concert that included Lil Baby.

On September 30, 2019, Kylie's ex, Travis, posted three covers for the song and a pre-order link. He told his fans to see him on October 4, 2019. The music video was directed by David Meyers, and supporters loved the music.

Travis Scott's 'Highest in the Toom' remix is horrible, fans think

The rapper announced on his Twitter account on December 25, 2019, that he was going to work with Jackboys.

Some of his fans have been lowkey waiting for this remix. Travis officially released his song yesterday (December 27, 2019), and so many fans expressed they feel disappointed and some of them actually feel quite furious. Actually, the album is not what everyone expected.

Travis has not released all the songs he promised his fans. Fans are impatient and also very angry about the ones he has released.

Fans think that Rosalia ruined the song 'Highest In The Room'

The song would have been great if the father of Stormi Webster, Scott, had not involved an upcoming artist named Rosalia. Travis Scott's fans are not familiar with the lady.

Fans believe that when they heard the song, it was going great until Rosalia came in and started speaking Spanish.

Fans also believe that Kylie Jenner's ex did not contribute well enough to Jackboys's album.

Travis Scott's lyrics are terrific, except for the part where Rosalia came in. According to Genius, a little of the lyrics include, "She saw my eyes, she knows I'm gone. I see some things that you might fear. I'm doing a show; I'll be back soon. That ain't what she wanna hear."

Carti is not in the new Travis Scott Cactus Jack album

A lot of fans were expecting to see Carti in the album. It breaks their hearts to see Rosalia instead of the person they had wished for.

Also, Travis put Sheck Wes on his projects. Fans do not understand what the Astro-world star is up to. It is strange of him to involve artists that fans do not want and remove the ones fans want to see working with him.

Nigerian musician Wizkid in Travis Scott album

Nigerians are delighted to see their 'starboy,' Wizkid in Travis's album. The album is "Want you," and it's number eight.

Fans believe that Travis is not done releasing his albums, but they are still very disappointed with the one he released this week, titled, "Highest In The Room."