Marvel Studios just released the first trailer for their upcoming "Black Widow" solo film, and it hints at a deep backstory with thrilling action and the humor of the MCU. The trailer also proves that a "Black Widow" solo film should have happened years ago. Following the box office success of "The Avengers," calls for a solo film began to increase.

Scarlett Johansson was an A-list actress. Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man were beginning to rack up movie credits quicker than Quicksilver exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These calls grew louder after DC beat Marvel with "Wonder Woman," and proved that it was possible for a female-led superhero movie to sell tickets; something Marvel found out in 2019 with "Captain Marvel."

'Black Widow' filming began in 2017

Production for the upcoming film began in 2017 but was not confirmed until this year's San Diego Comic-Con, along with the full reveal of Marvel's planned Phase 4. Prior to the trailer drop, details had already surfaced including the casting of David Harbour, Florence Pugh and the reveal of Taskmaster as the villain.

Marvel Studios named Cate Shortland as the director, and filming began in mid-2019. The events of "Avengers: Endgame," signaled that the solo film would have to take place in the MCU's past. This created a serious issue for Marvel: how to keep the popular assassin relevant, while the fate of the character had already been sealed?

The first trailer dropped and the narration reveals the film addresses the issue by showing Natasha going back to where it all started. The themes would have had a stronger impact if it was released prior to Natasha's death in "Avengers: Endgame." This trailer could have had fans asking whether she was leaving the Avengers, got killed or whether she was being sent back to Russia. Knowing that she winds up right where she began in Avengers HQ before dying on Vormir. takes away from the mystery of the trailer.

'Black Widow' appears to not have a serious impact on the MCU

"Black Widow" now stands as a solo cinematic universe film with no serious bearing on the cinematic universe. Having already killed off the main character, the movie needed something fresh to replace the missing character, whether it be through an R-rating, a new character or a connection between the story and the MCU's present. One of these features could possibly be present in the final version of "Black Widow."

"Black Widow" will more than likely be a great movie.

Many prequels succeed despite fans knowing how the story plays out, and Johansson's action sequences are impressive. A major part of the MCU is how one film impacts the next. The "Black Widow" trailer doesn't provide that right now. It also is the first MCU film that appears not integral to the main story of the MCU.