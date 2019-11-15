Black Eyed Peas frontman and polyvalent star Will.i.Am has been making headlines over a completely unexpected development. while the Daily Mail reported this week that "he 'would love to collaborate' with Australian singer Tones and I as she is an 'oddity,'" other matters lie on his mind.

The "Voice" judge seems to have gotten badly burned from an investment that went south in the sunny Emirate of Dubai. According to information leaked by The Verge, Will.i.Am’s company i.am+ is running out of money because a multimillion-dollar deal signed with Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), never panned out.

Bigger than Amazon?

Will.i.Am did not mince words when the deal was first announced in January. He claimed that by leveraging i.am+’s contextual AI technology to create an “entirely new level of experiential retail.” the venture with MAF could become as big as Amazon. But nine months on from this lofty claim, the rapper says MAF never paid its invoices, pushing his i.am+ company to the edge of bankruptcy.

MAF denies the claims, saying it has “fulfilled all commercial and financial obligations towards i.am+ for the work undertaken.” Majid Al Futtaim CEO Alain Bejjani also got in on the action, meeting with the American star in Saudi Arabia earlier this month to smooth things over.

For Marwan Shehadeh, the group director for corporate development at Al Futtaim, this could not have come at a worse time.

As one of the group’s most influential executives, Shehadeh is tasked with overseeing all partnerships and M&As the company undertakes. It’s unlikely that a deal of this magnitude could have been signed without Marwan Shehadeh’s say-so.

And therein lies the rub: Marwan’s family is already facing reputational damages because one of the brothers stands accused of something very similar to what Will.i.Am is claiming.

Shehadeh family troubles

The Shehadehs have long been a household name in select business circles in the Middle East and the Gulf region. Eric Shehadeh is the CEO of My Money Bank, an independent bank operating in France and French Overseas Territories, while Habib Patrick Shehadeh seems to act as a fixer for European companies looking to get their foot through the door in the Middle East.

While Eric has largely escaped the public eye, Habib is a highly controversial figure in his own right and stands accused of defrauding a French company hundreds of thousands of euros.

Much like Will.i.Am’s own troubles with Majid Al Futtaim, the French company in question has accused Habib Patrick Shehadeh of failing to honor the terms of a lucrative contract. It seems that French courts have gotten involved, which would explain why the otherwise worldly Habib has fallen off the radar in recent months. Rumor has it that he’s laying low in Israel, waiting for the storm to pass.

In the words of one source, Marwan and Habib are “as thick as thieves.” Their lives have been intertwined, studying in the same place and embarking on similar business careers.

Together, they manage a real estate company called M ZZL, which is tasked with handling the family’s properties. According to family tradition, the company day to day operations are handled by Marwan but strategic decisions are taken jointly by the two brothers. For instance, shares can be sold or given away only with the “consent of the majority of the partners”.

Testy waters ahead for Habib Shehadeh

It’s entirely plausible Habib defrauded his clients without Marwan’s help, in which case his name is tarnished merely by association – but it’s also possible that Marwan was in on the scheme. In some business circles, this is the million-dollar question, especially after news broke out that the Dubai International Financial Center Courts (DIFC) are looking closely at Habib Shehadeh.

Making matters worse, sources indicate that Habib Shehadeh has been acting as an asset of the Israeli Mossad. The Palestinian-born businessman has recently gotten involved in the Middle East peace process, attending meetings with top figures, as well as at least one Mossad agent. He seems to be acting as a conduit between the Saudis and the Israeli state – which shouldn’t be controversial in and of itself, but for a man that has built his public image around unconditional support for Palestinian statehood, it feels like a stab in the back.

It’s too early to tell how this saga will end for the players involved. Will.i.Am seems to have bitten off more than he could chew when he threw his weight and brand image behind the Al-Futtaim deal. Delusions of grandeur set aside, the American rapper’s experience in Dubai is sure to have left a bitter taste in his mouth – as well as for his employees who have not been paid in weeks as a result.