Nathan Griffith woes seem not to be ending soon. The "Teen Mom 2" Reality star was on Thursday afternoon arrested in North Carolina after being found drunk and unconscious in his car full of empty alcohol bottles, reports People.

The "Teen Mom 2" star was found in his car which was parked at Harris Teeter parking lot. Cary police were notified by someone who saw the 32-year-old star asleep in his car.

Sergeant Mike Ring was notified by the fire department which confirmed that Griffith was not only impaired but also didn’t have any medical emergency.

Nathan Griffith was subjected to a breathalyzer and sobriety tests which he failed. Furthermore, empty bottles were found in his car. It became clear to the police that Nathan was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was immediately arrested by the Cary Police.

Griffith custody battles continue

Nathan Griffith has been having a rough life ever since he divorced Janelle Evans. The two have been in and out of court, both fighting over who gets full custody of Kaiser 5, their son and Janelle’s two children. His arrest comes several months after his ex-wife reclaimed custody of their only son. Child Protective Services also temporarily acquired custody of not only Evan's children but also David Eason’s 3 children after Eason was reported to have shot the family dog which had bitten their younger daughter.

Radar online understands that, in 2018, July Griffith decided to file for full custody of Jace but his case was paused. It was at a time when Evans was dealing with CPS.

Nathan Griffith might be falling apart

It appears Griffith has not been doing too well after his ex-wife gained custody of their son. Stress seems to have engulfed the "Teen Mom 2" star prompting him to resign to drinking. He was on Thursday arrested in his car which had been parked at Harris Teeter parking lot.

Besides, Cary police found several empty bottles of alcohol in his car.

Honestly speaking, Nathan Griffith has been going through a hard time, not only has his ex-wife reclaimed custody of their son but also drinking has become a routine to him. He must seek sober advice on how to overcome these challenges. "90-day Fiancé" fans are waiting to see just how he will get past this hard time. The next episodes of "Teen Mom 2" will be interesting and entertaining.

Fans are patiently waiting to see the aftermath of Nathan Griffith's arrests. Furthermore, his ex-wife Jenelle Evans is also going to be a cause for attention.