The rumor mill for "The Young and the Restless" is abuzz with the news that two fan favorites will soon be back in Genoa City. Both Christel Khalil and Mishael Morgan have been reported as seen on the set of the CBS daytime drama. Morgan is reported to actually be on-screen on Thursday, but there has been no official news regarding Khalil's return. Current head writer Josh Griffith promised he would bring familiar faces back to the popular soap opera and he has been keeping his word.

Viewers will be delighted and curious as to whether or not Lily will reunite with Cane and if Morgan's new character will be a romantic interest for Devon.

Hilary look alike stuns Devon

Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that a familiar face will show up in Genoa City on Thursday. Mishael Morgan is back, but not as Hilary Curtis. She will portray a lawyer who knocks on Devon's door and gives him the shock of his life.

There has been no word yet on whether or not the duo will be involved romantically. Currently, Devon is involved with Elena, but viewers who enjoyed him with Hilary will probably be hoping he gets together with Morgan's new character.

Josh Griffith said he wanted to return "The Young and the Restless" to its glory days and have longtime characters on screen more. So far he has the Newmans and Abbotts in front burner storylines, brought Doug Davidson back as Paul, and Eileen Davidson has been back on occasion as Ashley. Now the rumor mill is speculating that Lily will return to Genoa City and she and Cane may reunite.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Christel Khalil rumors are flying

Fans of the "Young and the Restless" were troubled at the way the Ashby family was disseminated. Christel Khalil chose to cut back her time on the show, then the two young actors who portray Charlie and Mattie were placed on recurring status. Cane sold the house and after his failed attempt at Romance with Traci, he disappeared.

Earlier in the week Daniel Goddard tweeted a video of his parking space with the one next to it designated as Khalil's. A more recent tweet shows the actress in a makeup chair, with Elizabeth Hendrikson behind her. The caption on this one read "Reunited and it feels so good."

There has been no official word regarding Christel Khalil returning to "The Young and the Restless" but everything seems to indicate that it is true.

This is great news for "Lane" fans who were disappointed when their favorite couple divorced. Be sure to tune in to Thursday's episode and watch Devon freak out when he sees Hilary's look alike. Continue to watch for spoiler alerts, rumors and or official confirmation regarding Lily coming back to Genoa City and the possible reunion with Cane.