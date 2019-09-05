"General Hospital" has offered some good news concerning Nikolas Cassadine making a timely comeback. However, the question is, who will take up Nikolas’s role? It is not clear yet on the person expected to star as Nikolas Cassadine, but word on the streets says that it might be a familiar face. Only time will tell, let’s wait and see.

Reasons for Tyler Christopher casting

There are a couple of reasons why a familiar face might be entrusted with that fan-favorite role.

Below are some of the reasons why fans should be excited as more clues unfold. It goes without saying that nearly every soap opera has comebacks all the time. You can always expect a familiar face to be featured in well-known soaps, as with 'Days of Our Lives." As long as there is wind, about a soap opera star making a comeback, there will always be some truth in it. This is a revelation soap fans can cling to.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has its way of doing things. Usually, they take up what works for them. In the upcoming the "Bold and the Beautiful" episode, Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) are expected to have new chapters. With that news already out there, none of the options work for this particular blind item. Fans looking forward to Tyler Christopher starring as Nikolas Cassadine.

In fact, they are earnestly looking into every spoiler that comes up regarding Cassadine.

"Fan-favorite," ought to be a tag restricted to the most popular Soap opera stars. It is a term that should always get fans going gaga. Truth be told, fan-favorite is a term that befits Tyler Christopher, starring as Nikolas. He is the ultimate Nik and, also, being available raises his odds to get the role. Now, "GH" will save a lot of precious time since they will not be required to do a recast. Notably, the showrunners haven't commented on the casting of Tyler Christopher Nikolas yet.

'GH' more updates

This decision comes after Billy Miller left the tag, Drew Cain. It opens doors for "General Hospital" to feature a popular actor. It means Nikolas Cassadine's comeback is almost certain as Christopher’s return is expected to be perfect. It is just left to fans to sit tight and wait since there is some great news coming their way. Meanwhile, "General Hospital" rumors further suggest that Laura will get a storyline that puts her front and center, reports CDL.

Are you looking forward to Tyler Christopher’s return? This is something as a Soap Opera fan you cannot afford to miss out on. This is why we are ready to serve you will all the latest "General Hospital" news whenever they come in. Just tune to ABC soap opera and follow Blasting News always for the most recent "GH" rumors, updates, and spoilers.