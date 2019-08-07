On paper, “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” was always predicted to be less of a box office earner than other installments in the franchise. But the multiple problems that the spin-off has been having since its release has become a cause of concern for Universal Pictures and producer Dwayne Johnson. First of all, the movie had a disappointing first weekend in the box office. And then now, infamous website TamilRocker also leaked a copy of the movie online.

‘Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw’ leaks

Unfortunately, “Hobbs and Shaw” has become the latest victim of piracy website TamilRocker. The movie, which stars Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba, leaked on TamilRockers the very day it hit cinemas in India, which is where the website is said to be based, according to Indian Express.

Bring back the original xter of #FastAndFurious the movie #hobsandshaw is a disgrace to the original movie pic.twitter.com/ITIVOelymX — Elly Papa (@Elkana254) August 2, 2019

Not surprisingly, the movie is not the only recent movie that has fallen prey to TamilRockers.

In the past three months, TamilRockers also uploaded both “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “The Lion King” on its website within hours of their Indian release.

TamilRockers has become a big problem for both Bollywood and Hollywood distributors in India. Despite the Indian government making solid efforts to blacklist the website, its vast library of movies and television shows can still be accessed through proxy sites.

Dwayne Johnson, ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ mocked for dismal box office returns

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson may have to respond to what his former co-star Tyrese Gibson recently said about the new movie. According to Screenrant, Gibson allegedly posted an Instagram post saying “Breaking up the family doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does.”

Many people took the comments as pertaining to the dismal showing of the film in the box office.

The spin-off movie only brought in $60 million in the domestic box office, a far cry from the $98.8 million first weekend earnings of “The Fate of the Furious.” In fact, the spin-off’s box office tally was the franchise’s lowest since 2009.

It would have been okay if “Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw” was budgeted modestly. But its production budget is at $200 million, which means it needs at least $450 million to breakeven.

Will Dwayne Johnson respond to Tyrese Gibson’s statement? Will the box office returns of “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” going to affect future installments in its mother franchise? How will the leaks impact the box office legs of “Hobbs and Shaw”? Tell us all about your “Hobbs and Shaw” opinions in the comments. Watch the trailer for “Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw” in the video below.

