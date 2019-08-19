"90 Day Fiance" fans know that bringing Larissa Lima to the USA cost Colt Johnson some cash. However, he's likely not flat broke. Plus it should be noted that it's not his birthday. Nevertheless, the Reality TV star and software engineer shared his wishlist for gifts from Amazon. Actually, he started his wishlist in 2017 but recently added more items. The most recent item costs just $19.95.

Colt Johnson from '90 Day Fiance' joins the likes of Oprah with wishlist - kind of

Oprah's wishlist for gifts arose from a desire to gift other people.

Back in 2018, she said on Oprah.com how her list came about. Her 'Favorite Things' list included "red-checkered flannel pajamas and some unbelievably cozy shearling-lined boots." So, she brought just about everyone who worked with her those items. In fact, Oprah became world-famous for gifting the right things to the right people. But, I don't know if Colt Johnson intends receiving gifts to pass on his good fortune.

Colt Johnson's wishlist since 2017 included clothing, games, camera lenses and a smoking jacket. More recently, he added a number of new items. These include a "DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter," a "Kershaw Clash Folding Knife, and a "BENYAR Men's Stainless Steel Waterproof Chronograph Analog Watch Luxury Business Dress." Amazon notes the watch's "perfect for a birthday gift." Additionally, three items the "90 Day Fiance" star likes include three chess-related gifts.

Approximate worth of Colt, software engineer, and '90 Day Fiance' star

Over on his LinkedIn profile, Colt Johnson reveals his employment profile. Colt graduated from the Digipen Institute of Technology in 2014 with a "Bachelor Degree (Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation)." Since then he's held several jobs in the industry and in 2017 became a "software engineer for Konami Gaming." Heavy.com noted that "according to the national average, a software engineer makes upwards of $115,000 annually."

The "90 Day Fiance" star has a net worth of around $500,000, The Richest notes.

However, Heavy pointed out that he never confirmed or denied it. Bear in mind, Colt recently purchased a new car. So, he's not broke even if Larissa cost him money for her immigration and his divorce. So, one wonders why he needs to list a $19 book on chess as a gift. Anyway, as John Yates, the TLC show' guru and blogger notes, some people may wish to buy him a gift.

You know how Oprah has her favorite things? Well so does Colt - he has a wishlist on Amazon if anyone is interested in buying him something. #ColtsFavoriteThings #90DayFiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter pic.twitter.com/BXTFr5WsmF — John Yates (@JohnYates327) August 19, 2019

Curious rash of new items on the wishlist and it's not Colt's birthday

Colt Johnson's a Gemini according to FactMandu and Famousbirthdays.

That means he'd celebrate his birthday earlier in the year than August. The Zodiac sign for Gemini mostly starts on May 22 and ends on June 20. So, maybe Colt's just being careful about making sure Christmas gifts come his way this year.

What do you think about Colt Johnson putting up and sharing his gift wishlist on Amazon? Do you think a software engineer and reality star could surely afford to buy his own books on chess?

