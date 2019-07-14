The internet has gone from a bare-bones concept used by people to kill time, to revolutionizing the job market. The internet managed to swallow up the brick and mortar video stores, small grocery stores. Now everything is being done online: job searching, school work, news, entertainment. The internet is what dictates our lives and has its ups-and-downs. Some believe the internet to be poisoning the minds of people who use it as escapism.

This may be true, but the internet has given people the opportunity to alter their careers and accept remote jobs over the internet. The ability to write this review is a result of the internet boom taking over the entertainment market. One of the most notable examples that were born out of the internet is the rideshare program Uber. Instead of having to hail a cab and paying a massive fee, those in need of a ride can now just download the Uber app and have someone come to you specifically to be your own casual taxi. They will take you anywhere you want, and for Detective Vic (Dave Bautista), this rule is taken to the extreme.

'Stuber' failed to get a footing in part to Disney-Fox merger

'Stuber' became a major casualty in the marketing department because of the Disney-Fox merger, and now appears to be a film that is trying to sell you something, instead of a film with something to say. Uber becomes the main character and setting. 'Stuber' comes across as a long and experimental commercial for the popular ridesharing app.

The continued use of product placement could be seen as annoying and without purpose.

'Stuber' manages to establish a cinematic identity to balance the product-heavy action-comedy. 'Stuber' opens up with the overused story of a police detective losing his partner (Karen Gillan) at the hands of a drug lord. From there, Vic promises to avenge his partner by catching drug lord Teijo, only to face another obstacle: LASIK eye surgery that keeps him from being able to drive.

'Stuber' product placement for ridesharing Uber

Uber is there to save the day as Vic calls on the services of part-time Uber driver, Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) to drive him all over California to help him capture Teijo. Other Uber drivers would have declined Vic's request and found a different pickup. However, Stu is struggling to increase his Uber rating to impress his crush.

The pair bang heads, creating a classic buddy comedy, as Vic is dead set on finding Teijo, while Stu is focused on winning over his love interest while also increasing his rating.

The story interests collide in a way that makes you wonder what exactly makes someone a man and the difference between confidence and extreme bravado.

'Stuber' still struggles but its comedic performances by stars lifts itself up

'Stuber' still has its flaws, mainly with the lifeless nature of many of the action sequences. There are some moments of creativity, specifically with the fight in a sporting goods store that Stu works at.

However, the film treats its action, like it came from a B-grade action film. It’s a shame since 'Stuber' ' funniest sequence is a hilarious look into the comical absurdity of stereotypical masculinity.

The film shows how silly Vic looks like with his 'tough guy" attitude, while struggling with his LASIK limitations to catch Teijo, only for his limitations to make him look like a bumbling idiot despite his skills as a detective. 'Stuber' takes parts of Vic's backstory and turns it upside down for a laugh and the realization of Vic's abusive childhood, which took him forever to admit to. When Ryan Gosling's reputation was inserted into an interrogation scene, you know it's not your standard buddy comedy.

The film needed a bit more fine-tuning, but 'Stuber' makes up for it with a strong sharp script and great performances by Bautista and Nanjiani.