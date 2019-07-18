Hindi movie "Super 30" starring Hrithik Roshan and others was released in the United States on July 12, 2019. The best in Hrithik Roshan in acting comes out when he plays the underdog who succeeds against all the odds.

"Super 30", a biopic of Anand Kumar, a teacher from Patna who prepares underprivileged students for the IIT entrance exam could not have asked for another actor to enact his role.

Hrithik plays the role with aplomb and effortlessly in what could be another milestone film after "Guzaarish."

The film is directed by Vikas Behl and also stars Pankaj Tripathi as Anand Kumar's nemesis and Pankaj Saxena as Anand Kumar's father.

Box-office collections

The film has already managed to rake in good collections in the first week of its release.

The flick had a decent opening of Rs 11.83 crores ($1.75 million) and went on to Rs 18.19 crore ($2.61 million) and Rs 20.74 crore ($3 million) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The flick has also done well overseas, and according to an industry expert, Tarun Adarsh has made Rs 15 crores ($ 2.17 million) in the foreign market.

Holding out against 'Kabir Singh' and 'Article 15'

The earning on Sunday was low probably due to the ICC World Cup Final as well as 2019 Wimbledon final.

The flick's collection can be described as impressive and is giving a tough fight for both Shahid Kapoor's "Kabir Singh" and Ayushman Khurana's "Article 15". With rain ravaging most parts of the Hindi hinterland in India; the collection could have been much better.

Excellent acting by Hrithik

The flick is a biopic of Anand Kumar, a teacher in Bihar who taught underprivileged kids and prepared them for the entrance examination for the premier institution of the country, IIT.

Interestingly the film has been declared Tax Free in Bihar by the State Government.

Hrithik Roshan, as well as the producers of the film, has thanked the Bihar Government for making the Film Tax Free. A special screening of the film was done on Friday, and it was attended by Bihar Deputy CM as well as Hrithik Roshan and Anand Kumar.

Public response:

Though the flick has received mixed reviews, the inspirational storyline has appealed to the cine going masses. It was after a long time that a flick of Hrithik Roshan was released and the star was last seen in "Kaabil" which was a revenge story with the predictable storyline.

Hrithik had worked overlong to give himself a rusty and rural image with a dark tan and a rugged beard.

He also worked hard to learn the Bihari lingo and accent to essay the role of Anand Kumar.

The flick is based on the life of Anand Kumar who runs a charitable, educational coaching institution in Bihar and has churned out hundreds of IIT aspirants since its inception two decades ago.

According to a Times Of India report, all the 30 students under the tutelage of Kumar made into the IIT and from 2008 422 students out of 480 students have qualified for the IIT.

The flick was not talked about much in the media, and the first look was launched in September last year, and the first trailer came out on June 4. The trailer received mixed reviews.