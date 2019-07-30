Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards believe that recent rumors claiming Lisa Vanderpump quit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" due to her brief appearance on the show's ninth season. As the reports continue to swirl about the reason behind Vanderpump's decision to quit the show, both Glanville and Richards have spoken out and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

In Glanville's tweet, the mother of two asked fans why Vanderpump would have left the show in early June, well after she was seen spending time with Richards on the show if her return was the sole reason that she quit.

As she explained, it didn't make sense that Vanderpump would wait until after her segment was filmed, and after the scene aired, to leave. As for what did make sense, Glanville pointed out that Vanderpump likely left the Bravo TV reality show due to the fact that she was no longer in contact with any of her co-stars after filming on season nine concluded.

Following Brandi Glanville's post, Denise Richards reacted to Glanville's comment about the Vanderpump exit rumors and reminded her own audience that Glanville was seen in the trailer for season nine, which was released early this year. "You were in the trailer for the show before it even aired," Richards tweeted to her co-star and friend.

Brandi Glanville appeared in one episode of 'RHOBH' season nine

Glanville and Richards were seen together several weeks ago on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in a scene taped at a restaurant. During the scene, the ladies discussed Vanderpump and her falling out with the rest of the cast, which occurred after a number of the women called her out for allegedly leaking a negative story about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley, and her chihuahua mix, which she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs before giving it away a short time after.

Although Glanville was seen in just one episode of the show [VIDEO], she has been active online with her thoughts on the show and recently suggested that Camille Grammer was actually told what to say at the reunion by Lisa Vanderpump. As fans have seen thus far on the show, Grammer has gotten into confrontations with nearly every cast member and tonight, she will be seen lashing out at Richards for suggesting that their experiences with the Woolsey fire were similar.

Camille Grammer may have done Lisa Vanderpump's dirty work

While Camille Grammer completely lost her home during the fires of Los Angeles at the end of last year, Richards was renting her home at the time and while she and her family were evacuated, Grammer wasn't empathetic towards what they went through at all.

To see more of the cast, don't miss tonight's new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" at 9 PM on Bravo TV.