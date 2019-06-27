In a recent interview with Men's Health Marvel star Anthony Mackie confirmed that his MCU contract was originally for 10 films. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a major success. What helped it make a blockbuster success was Marvel Studios' multi-picture deals it reached with its stars. The negotiated deals require actors to reprise their roles across multiple films, with character arcs running over the course of years.

'Avengers: Endgame' marked the end of contracts for many of the beloved stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marvel originally signed the OG Avengers to six-film deals, which caused problems as the MCU grew. Since then, Marvel has been a lot more quiet about the length of the contracts they've signed actors up with, in order to keep audiences from knowing when an actor was about to leave the MCU. Plenty of rumors have suggested that contracts have an impressive length, but those rumors have yet to be proven true.

Anthony Mackie has already made six appearances in the MCU

As Mackie confirms that he originally signed a deal for 10 Marvel films, he's already been in six - 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' 'Avengers: Age of Ultron,' 'Ant-Man,' 'Captain America: Civil War,' 'Avengers: Infinity War,' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' If all his appearances are included, he has four left.

Advertisement

Mackie is unsure how his contract will be affected by the upcoming 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Disney+ TV series.

Mackie's comment gives insight into just how far in advance Marvel Studios likes to operate. Mackie's big contract shows that Marvel Studios has always had big plans for Sam Wilson/Falcon. 'Endgame' even suggested that Marvel intended Falcon to be the next Captain America, back when they signed Mackie for the part.

The MCU could be introducing Falcon as the new Captain America

This news also means that the new phase of the MCU will possibly feature more Captain America films, starring Anthony Mackie replacing Chris Evans.

Mackie has not confirmed that, and said that he just waits for the phone call.

Marvel Studios is expected to open up more about their next phase of films at their popular Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con. Kevin Feige and Marvel confirmed that the upcoming 'Spiderman: Far From Home' will close the book on the Infinity War storyline.

Mackie has been spending all year in front of the camera. He is currently wrapping up filming in Vancouver. He recently appeared in the new season of 'Black Mirror.' This coming fall, Mackie is set to return to Atlanta to begin work on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' the upcoming live-action series scheduled for release on the Disney+ streaming service.

The series will pair Mackie with Marvel star Sebastian Stan.