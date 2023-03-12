March is Women’s History Month, a way to honor women’s achievements. What could possibly go wrong? Check out the fuss over the new Book about 20th-century painter Helen Frankenthaler – “Fierce Poise.” The offense? The author, Alexander Nemerov, referred to the artist by her first name.

Raising the sexism issue is art critic Jed Perl complaining in The Wall Street Journal like this: “Reading this book, I found myself wondering whether Mr. Nemerov would be on a first-name basis with his subject if the artist were a man.”

Say what?

Seriously, Jed? How do you account for all the historians calling Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni by his first name?

Or Leonardo di ser Piero da Vinci by his? Or Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn by his?

We not only refer to Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino by his given name, but we also anglicized it to Raphael. The same goes for Tiziano Vecelli or Vecellio. We all use his first name and anglicize it to Titian.

And when it comes to female artists, historians routinely refer to Artemesia Gentileschi by her given name. A 1997 biopic also used it. So did the 2002 biopic “Frida” about the life of Frida Kahlo.

Bridget Quinn, writing for Hyperallergic Magazine, joined this baseless beef writing, “It’s hard to have a name when you’re a woman. But it shouldn’t have to be.” What are you talking about, Bridget? Certainly, it wasn’t’ hard for Frankenthaler “to have a name.” She got a whole book!

The author of the book, who chairs the art department at Stanford University, credits Frankenthaler for having “pioneered a daring and influential process” of painting. With an acknowledgment like that, he can call her by her first name all he wants, don’t you think?

So, what we have here is a false issues. There’s a lot of that going around.

Seeing conspiracy where there isn’t any is a sign of our time. It’s a hit-the-panic-button age when everything is in contention. (Even democracy itself has become an argument).

The tendency to overreact calls to mind an old English fairy tale about Henny Penny, a chicken that incited a panic when an acorn fell from a tree and accidentally landed on her head.

“Goodness gracious me! The sky’s a-going to fall,” she said. “I must go and tell the King.” On her way, she met other birds of a feather and told them where she was going and why, and they joined her.

As Henny Penny and friends walked on to the King, they met Foxy-woxy who told them of a shortcut to the palace. In their frenzy, they followed straight to their death at the hands of Foxy-woxy.

This is a children’s story with a moral. Blowing things out of proportion, and provoking others to follow doesn’t end well. The insurrection on Jan. 6 makes the Henny Penny case.

Ruffling feathers

I’m braced to report sexism in the art world when I spot it. But there’s no reason for Jed, Bridget, or anyone else to suggest that the new Helen Frankenthaler bio is sexist. Suggesting that it is like Henny Penny saying the sky is falling.