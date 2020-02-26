Who is Lillee Jean, and why is she getting so much attention? The internet star is going viral, but it's apparently for all the wrong reasons. If you're a follower of popular Youtube beauty gurus and other personalities, then you may or may not have come across some of her videos. But lately, she's garnered the reputation as being the most unknown "famous" YouTuber and Instagram personality, and the reasons why are causing a lot of drama. To make matters worse, the embattled Insta-celeb isn't handling this kind of attention very well and has lashed out at the numerous people who have even spoken of her story.

First of all, it should be noted that anything written in this post comes with the heavy reminder that these are all just allegations.

Fake follower fiasco

This Lillee Jean drama first came to light when attention was drawn to her followers on Instagram and other platforms. It's been implied that the popular personality has purchased most of her followers. One popular YouTuber named Primink claimed in one of his videos that Lillee even falsified accounts that posed as close friends of hers. Other online personalities have concluded that most of the girl's followers -- who stood at 1 Million at one point -- were false.

Over the course of the unwinding of this drama, Lillee Jean has supposedly lost hundreds of thousands of followers as Instagram and other networks have cracked down on fake accounts. A lot of these losses have been documented in videos by personalities who have taken interest in Lillee Jean. Even the ever-popular Buzzfeed has covered this story and the allegations surrounding Lillee Jean.

The idea of purchasing followers and "likes" is nothing new.

In fact, many online personalities and business pages have done it to boost their appearances. Most people who do this tend to only do it when they begin their social media profiles in hopes of "priming" for future organic follows, but it seems that Lillee Jean is accused of continuously and frequently faking her own follower-base.

Smoke and Mirrors in the pursuit of fame

Lillee Jean allegedly didn't stop at faking her own followers.

YouTubers like Primink and others have also revealed that the online star altered photos to make herself look more successful than she actually is. One popular photo showing the 18-year-old at the Met Gala was actually a photoshopped image of Katy Perry. She has also been caught allegedly photoshopping herself onto billboards and magazine covers.

She even posted a video of herself in a lab creating a custom lipstick collection for a high-end collaboration, which ultimately was revealed to be nothing more than a ploy. The lipstick "collaboration" was nothing more than a trip to Bite Beauty's popular Lip Lab, where anyone can walk in and design their own cosmetics.

The video of her trip to Bite Beauty's Lip Lab is still on Youtube. The fact that the video is still online, posted by Lillee Jean herself, shows that she isn't hiding anything, but does it prove that she's dishonest? YouTuber Primink seems to think so -- and so do others who are following this strange story. It can be said that most people who know what Bite Beauty's Lip Lab is, are fully aware that anyone can go in and make lipstick.

Lille Jean's public response to the backlash

Lillee and her mother have reacted rather dramatically to the allegations against her. They've called their detractors cyberbullies, but haven't necessarily confirmed or denied any of the accusations.

Both she and her mother have done video logs addressing the videos about them, and have even garnered support from other online personalities. Unfortunately, one of those personalities is accused of publicly doxxing at least one of the people who have publicly spoken about this story. The girl's supporters, and her management, also take to Twitter in attempts to control the story that is being told, but is it helping or harming?

Whether or not Lillee has handled this controversy with grace, one thing is certain: She's definitely more famous than she's ever been. Unfortunately for her, many of the beauty brands that worked with her have dropped her over all of this drama.

Is it possible for her to bounce back from this negative attention in her pursuit of fame as a beauty guru?

The Streisand effect is in action

Over the course of this strange saga, a lot can be said about the Streisand Effect and its prominence in publicity. The world of online fame and notoriety often comes with its fair share of ups and downs -- and many popular personalities are no strangers to controversy. While all the drama focusing Lillee Jean may or may not be true, it's blown up in such a way that attempting to silence the public discourse it has opened only fans the flames and makes the controversy larger.

Is Lillee Jean a victim?

Lillee Jean, her followers, and her mother believe that she is a victim of bullying and defamation. They believe this so passionately that they are willing to heatedly attempt to prevent people from publicly discussing the details of this drama. I asked Lillee's management team to offer a statement for the repost of this article, and they had a lot to say publicly on Twitter, but they were reluctant to provide an official statement. They allege that the YouTuber Primink has "relentlessly pursued" the girl and has "endangered" her. It should be noted that Primink is not the only YouTuber to cover the allegations and suspicions against Lillee Jean.

Multiple people, both public personas and otherwise, have spoken about what they believe to be lies and fabrications created by the controversial personality. Furthermore, multiple websites have mentioned this saga in both video and text form.

Over the course of this unfolding drama, there is no doubt that some people have crossed the line. Unfortunately, it appears that the line-crossing has been committed on both sides -- those who think Lillee did something wrong, and those who support her. People have been doxxed and their anonymity sacrificed. It's been heavily implied that Lillee and her supporters cheered this deplorable behavior as it was happening during a livestream.

On the other hand, at least one of the personalities who have taken an interest in "exposing" the 18-year-old, has a shady background. For example, one individual has been accused of playing a role in a girl's suicide.

It's not completely impossible to fathom the idea that Lillee Jean is a victim, and all of this drama is the fabrication of "haters." However, this story also has shades of "new" fame, and a young adult's struggle to accept that she's going to be under intense scrutiny if she wishes to remain in the public eye. As stated above, whether or not Lillee Jean truly fabricated her entire persona, she still has the attention and fame to make something of it.

There is no doubt that this budding makeup expert has some kind of talent, so here's to hoping she turns this negative into a positive and doesn't continue feeding the drama.