Who is Lillee Jean, and why is she getting so much attention? The internet star is going viral, but it's apparently for all the wrong reasons. If you're a follower of popular Youtube beauty gurus and other personalities, then you may or may not have come across some of her videos, but lately she's garnered the reputation as being the most unknown "famous" Youtuber and Instagram personality, and the reasons why are causing a lot of drama. To make matters worse, the embattled instaceleb isn't handling this kind of attention very well, and has lashed out at the numerous people who have even spoken of her story.

Fake follower fiasco

This Lillee Jean drama first came to light when attention was drawn to her followers on Instagram and other platforms. It's been implied that the popular personality has purchased most of her followers. One popular Youtuber named Primink claimed in one of his videos that Lillee even falsified accounts that posed as close friends of hers. Other online personalities have concluded that most of the girl's followers -- who stood at 1 Million at one point -- were false. Over the course of the unwinding of this drama, Lillee Jean has supposedly lost hundreds of thousands of followers as Instagram and other networks have cracked down on fake accounts.

A lot of these losses have been documented in videos by personalities who have taken interest in Lillee Jean.

The idea of purchasing followers and "likes" is nothing new. In fact, many online personalities and business pages have done it to boost their appearances. Most people who do this tend to only do it when they begin their social media profiles in hopes of "priming" for future organic follows, but it seems that Lillee Jean is accused of continuously and frequently faking her own follower-base.

Smoke and Mirrors in the pursuit of fame

Lillee Jean allegedly didn't stop at faking her own followers. Youtubers like Primink and others have also revealed that the online star altered photos to make herself look more successful than she actually is. One popular photo showing the 18-year-old at the Met Gala, was actually a photoshopped image of Katy Perry. She has also been caught allegedly photoshopping herself onto billboards and magazine covers.

She even posted a video of herself in a lab creating a custom lipstick collection for a high end collaboration, which ultimately was revealed to be nothing more than a ploy. The lipstick "collaboration" was nothing more than a trip to Bite Beauty's popular Lip Lab, where anyone can walk in and design their own cosmetics. The video of her trip to Bite Beauty's Lip Lab is still on Youtube.

Lille Jean's public response to the backlash

Lillee and her mother have reacted rather dramatically to the allegations against her. They've called their detractors cyberbullies, but haven't necessarily confirmed or denied any of the accusations.

Both she and her mother have done video logs addressing the videos about them, and have even garnered support from other online personalities. Unfortunately, one of those personalities is accused of publicly doxxing at least one of the people who have publicly spoken about this story.

Whether or not Lillee has handled this controversy with grace, one thing is certain: She's definitely more famous than she's ever been. Unfortunately for her, many of the beauty brands that worked with her have dropped her over all of this drama. Is it possible for her to bounce back from this negative attention in her pursuit of fame as a beauty guru?