A woman reviewing a Jeffree Star makeup palette allegedly hit a two-year-old child on video. Dankanator reports that Michelle Grace is in hot water with the YouTube community, as multiple videos about her have started surfacing.

Michelle Grace is a beauty YouTuber

The woman has a somewhat small following, but she does post videos of makeup reviews and that sort of thing. In one of her latest videos, she posted that she'd wanted to review a makeup palette produced by Jeffree Star. However, the woman's two-year-old child had supposedly damaged the Alien palette, which angered the YouTuber tremendously.

According to the video, which has since been deleted, Grace was angry with her toddler for damaging the Jeffree Star palette, and so she allegedly hit her until her hand hurt. The beauty YouTuber even complained about her hand hurting during the video. During this time, a toddler can reportedly be heard crying in the background. YouTuber Rachel Oates posted a video about the situation and noted in her post that Grace proceeded to hit her child some more during her video.

Beauty YouTuber is accused of child abuse

The idea that someone would beat their child over something as trivial as a Jeffree Star makeup palette has a lot of people upset. In fact, the backlash has been substantial enough for famous personalities to weigh in. Philip DeFranco expressed utter dismay at the idea of a two-year-old girl being 'whooped' over a makeup palette. He called the situation "heartbreaking and infuriating."

Some people think that the entire thing may have been a ploy to get attention from Jeffree Star, but it seems unlikely since Michelle Grace deleted the offensive video.

So @michellegraceh I don’t believe in spanking or “popping” your children in general BUT even for those that do believe that, WHO DOES IT TO A FUCKING 2 YEAR OLD?!?! AND OVER A FUCKING PALETTE?!



Heartbreaking and infuriating...



pic.twitter.com/JblzeU4hql — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) February 27, 2020

Michelle Grace issues a statement defending her actions

The beauty YouTuber took to social media to defend herself, but her line of defense has some people shaking their heads.

Grace tweeted that her two-year-old daughter is "smarter than you guys think" and that she "is the most intelligent toddler." The YouTuber said that the little girl knows right from wrong, and attempted to justify using corporal punishment. She also said the following:

"Yes I spank and pop my child but only when she absolutely will not listen to my guidance."

This has undoubtedly opened up a discussion on whether or not it's okay to spank your child. Some have weighed in that they believe it's okay to spank, but not a two-year-old -- and certainly not for something as mundane as "damaging" a makeup palette.

So far it doesn't seem that Jeffree Star has commented on this controversy, not that it really has a thing to do with him. It's likely that there are toddlers all over the planet destroying the palettes that their mothers purchased. Or better yet, perhaps those mothers are wise enough to keep their luxury makeup out of reach of their kids.

Do you think it's acceptable for Michelle Grace to beat her child on video for damaging a makeup palette?