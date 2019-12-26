Bieber fans have been waiting for a new album, and he surprised them on December 24 with the album trailer, "Yummy" and a tour list for 2020, he explains why he has not been able to sing for over five years and also revealed some parts of the song.

He said at the start of the video: “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through," which shows him exploring a barren area outside of Los Angeles. “I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me."

He continues with, "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life." And, "I'm excited to perform it and to tour it.we all have different stories."

The last time he released an album was since 2015.

Justin has gained 58 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first in his career.

A girl reacts to 'Yummy' trailer

Justin uploaded a video on his Instagram account on December 26, of a fan reaction, while she was watching the "Yummy" trailer, he captions the video saying "FAN REACTION!!! Love you," the video has already gotten more than 6 million views on Instagram.

Fans loved how she reacted to Justin's "Yummy" trailer video. Some people are saying that it is the best reaction video, that she didn't need to cry, but the fact that she did made it much more powerful.

She also shared a video of her when she found out that Justin shared her video on his Instagram account. In that video, she was screaming and rolling on the floor. Justin definitely made his fans this Christmas by announcing the release of his new album in 2020.

Justin Bieber uploaded three videos, on Instagram, of him singing a song from his new album called, "Mistletoe."

Bieber shared a photo of him and his wife kissing

Justin and Baldwin were seen kissing in an image Justin shared on his Instagram account.

Justin said he will release his new album on January 3, 2020. At that time he will start his North American tour: Seattle, Chicago, and Toronto.

Justin and Hailey got married, for the second time, at North Carolina's Montague Palmetto Bluff, earlier this year.

Justin Bieber has made a lot of his fans happy by sharing his trailer on YouTube, he is ready for 2020 as he is planning on releasing a new album on January 3, 2020.

Justin will be making a major impact on his music career in 2020, after five years with no new album. His supporters have been patiently waiting for a new album to be released, and the trailer must have exited them.