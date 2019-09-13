Mark White, known by nickname Markdabeast1, is a model and actor from Sacramento, California who has been taking social media by storm. He has appeared in films as an extra in Bushwick 2017 and Mario van Peebles, film Armed 2018. He was also sponsored by Florida based nutrition company Bpi Sports and Optimum nutrition.

Markdabeast1 adores freelance modeling jobs and also partakes in various styles of photography, which he discusses with his fans via social media on numerous posts.

Modeling, and acting highlights

Alexander Tamargo (AT): You have a passion for modeling, and acting, which one do you take pride in the most?

Mark White (MW): Honestly I take deep pride into everything I do. Modeling, I can say, is mostly my favorite. I’ve always wanted to model ever since I was a kid. I had my first professional modeling experience in 2015 when I stood in front of 10 photographers participating in a project called, “Sac after dark.” I was very nervous as I didn’t know what to do cause it was my first project and to be done in front of so many photographers was a crazy experience for me.

I was excited after seeing my images and getting good feedback from family and friends about how well I looked in my photos. That’s what encouraged me, even more, to pursue a career in modeling.

AT: You were born and raised in Sacramento, California. What opened the gates for you?

MW: The gates were opened for me when a local photographer seen my athleticism. He encouraged that I should start taking photos and posting them onto social media.

He then told me that him and a group of photographers would be shooting photos downtown and that I should come by to participate in the project. I took the opportunity and connected with other talents who were already pursuing their modeling career.

Movie roles and future success

AT: You have acted in some popular films. Which one did you have most fun participating in?

MW: I had fun working in all films I played in and am very blessed to have had the opportunity.

The one that I had the most fun in was when I got to work with Dave Bautista in the film Bushwick; That’s the one that got my feet wet in the acting industry.

AT: What type of modeling do you like to do?

MW: I like the fitness modeling category, but I’ve been wanting to try different genres of modeling.

AT: You have a bright future ahead of you. What is your next biggest move?

MW: I'm taking one step at a time, but my biggest move is to leave my hometown and relocate to Hollywood for better career opportunities.

AT: What was one of your favorite roles you played in a film?

MW: My favorite was when I played as a police officer in the film “Armed,” by Mario Van Peebles. I always wanted to be a police officer in reality but never actually pursued my law enforcement career. Instead, I wanted to be on the big screen. When I got accepted for the role I was very excited. I felt like I was going to be an actual cop fighting crime but it was only me acting.

AT: Is there any advice that you want to give to upcoming models and actors?

MW: No matter how hard if you strive for it your gonna make it happen!