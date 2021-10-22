Forecasters have cautioned about heavy rainfall, flash floods and power cuts in the southern parts of England. The alert of the Met Office covers regions in the south-west, south and southeast parts. It might lead to floods in larger towns and cities. The prediction is for more than two inches of rain within the space of a few hours in some places. Floods are natural disasters and could affect homes and businesses. There are possibilities of damage to buildings with disruption of Travel. This could be due to delays in service coupled with cancellation of train and bus services.

Moreover, travel by road might pose problems because of the closure of some of the roads. Another factor is the power cuts and loss of other services. In view of an increase in climatic disorders, people could arrange to maintain sources of Renewable Energy as standby. In July, Western Europe was in the grip of floods. At least 189 people lost their lives and thousands rendered homeless.

Mirror UK says the Environment Agency issued a number of flood warnings and flood alerts in England. The warnings are against the backdrop of the approaching Storm Aurore that has France and England in its sight. London experienced flash floods in July that disturbed the lives of people and left many of them stranded.

Floods can take lives

Météo-France warns coastal areas will have to endure the effects of Storm Aurore. This will be a low-pressure system and it will translate into high winds to the north of France and south of England. In coastal areas, there could be gales with wind speeds of up to 45mph. Those with marine interests would have to brave the high-speed winds in the English Channel.

Mirror UK mentions the storm will move through the English Channel. As a result, there are predictions of severe weather for France with impacts in southern regions of the UK. England could face heavy rainfall with associated discomforts like floods, roads blocks, stranded vehicles and people. Recently, floods and landslides killed at least 25 people in China.

Many of the dead were trapped in the subway.

Torrential downpours in England means floods

According to Sky News, a storm that moved in from France brought in its wake heavy rainfall to southern parts of England. Forecasters cautioned that the wet conditions could also lead to disruption of travel plans. Those who have to drive in such conditions will face difficulties with water everywhere. There will be stranded vehicles and people. Moreover, power cuts will make life more miserable. In August 2018, flash floods in the East Coast of the United States led to evacuation of residents and closure of roads.

Floods are results of unusual weather patterns

Sky News says the Met Office issued warning of "very heavy rain" across the South East and London.

Forecasters talked about wet and windy weather that could bring "some disruption" to the region. Floods are results of unusual weather patterns and these are on the rise. That has been the experience in the recent past all over the world. Infrastructure take a severe beating, travel schedules go haywire and people lose their homes. Climate change is a factor for creating such a scenario. Floods had forced people to leave a caravan park in Northamptonshire on Christmas Eve of 2020. It is up to humans to repair the situation. One of the options is to say "No" to fossil fuels. These create harmful greenhouse gases and opting to go green is a way out. Fossil fuel vehicles must become history and electric vehicles must take over. US President Joe Biden wants electric cars to replace existing fleet of government owned vehicles.