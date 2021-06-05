California is no stranger to drought. It has innumerable reservoirs but the level of water in nearly half of them is far below normal this year. Drought is common in the state but the situation this year is a matter of concern. It is much hotter and drier than previous years and water in the lakes are evaporating at a fast pace from the reservoirs. These lakes play an important part in the system of water storage using different systems in California. Daily Mail UK says experts believe the existing system could deteriorate further. The Sierra Nevada snowpack is behaving is a strange manner and it has done the vanishing trick two months before time.

This is because of climatic conditions like the warm weather and a lack of spring snow.

A climate scientist describes it as an “extremely rapid melt-out with very little runoff generated.” A recent news item mentions about a dry March worsening the drought in California. There is a concern regarding water in Lake Oroville. If it falls below a certain level, state officials might have to shut down a major power plant. When that happens, it would put the electrical grid under strain and aggravate the problems. If it coincides with the hottest part of summer it would not be desirable. Obviously, the authorities must take necessary action in time to prevent periods of little or no electricity.

Climate change contributes to the drought

Climate change is a contributing factor to the drought feels California Gov.Gavin Newsom. His advice to citizens is to conserve water. Last month, he announced emergency drought proclamation to some counties. He also outlined some plans to take care of such occurrences. Daily Mail UK explains that the reality of climate change is evident in California.

The administration is taking action on priority to address acute water supply shortfalls in different regions of the state. Drought is playing havoc with the lives of people and the environment. There is insufficient water in Lake Oroville and the effect is seen in the new look environment with less greenery. Trees have lost their color.

North Korea is a country that faces shortage of food as it reels under severe drought.

Wildfires and droughts are interlinked

One of the factors responsible for droughts is climate change. That, in turn, leads to wildfires and consequent loss of the much needed green cover. The loss extends to wildlife and people. Daily Mail UK goes on to add that in Northern California's Butte County, low water means fear for the residents. This is because it suffered the deadliest U.S. wildfire in 2018 when 85 people lost their lives. In a similar incident last year, the toll was another 16 people. The planet appears to be drying up and incidents of wildfire are on the rise. This is not desirable and everyone has to accept responsibility.

to conserve water and avoid global warming. One method could be to switch over to alternatives to fossil fuels. Incidentally, in April 2017, Governor Jerry Brown of California had said “never-ending-drought” is officially over.

Droughts are a part of life in California

According to NBC Bay Area, Californians have got used to droughts. The reservoirs in the state are meant to store water to tide over the difficulties. However, that is not happening and low water levels translate into less generation of electricity from the hydroelectric power plants. In the end, the consumers have to endure power outages. This is when Renewable Energy can take over and provide relief. Solar power is a form of renewable energy that is the backbone of missions to Mars and countries like South Australia rely on it.