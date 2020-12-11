Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as 2020 "Person of the Year." The two were selected over more than 80 nominees, including President Donald Trump and the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Edward Felsenthal, Time magazine’s editor in chief, said the duo was chosen "for changing the American story."

Time magazine's Person of the Year began in 1927. At that time, the award was called Man of the Year or Woman of the Year until 1999. Winners are selected by the Time’s editors and are based on who was the most influential person of the year.

Biden and Harris won the U.S. presidential election making history and have been surrounded by controversy. President Trump has challenged the election results, saying it was "rigged" and has taken his complaint to the Supreme Court. CNBC reports that 17 states have sided with Texas and agree with President Trump to overturn the election results.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

Joe Biden

President and former Vice President Joe Biden have had a long history in politics. Beginning in 1972. Biden was elected as junior U.S. Senator to Delaware. Biden served as a U.S Senator until he was elected the United States' 47th vice president in 2009.

Biden served under former President Barack Obama from 2009-2016. Joe Biden has supported the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, student loan forgiveness, the Affordable Care Act, LGBT marriage, and supports decriminalizing marijuana the federal level. Biden has also supported many social issues, including the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds to pay for abortions except in cases that resulted in acts of violence or if the mother's life is in danger.

He believes in gun control measures has also opposed the death penalty. Recently, Biden's family has come into question for wrongdoing.

The Justice Department is investigating Biden’s son Hunter's financial history. After dropping off his personal laptop at a repair shop owned by John Paul Mac Isaac in Wilmington, the government is investigating Hunter Biden.

Rocca is accused of making a copy of Hunter’s hard drive and turning it over to Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump’s attorneys. It is alleged that on Hunter’s hard drive, there was information on dealings with Ukraine, Russia, and China, along with tax evasion.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman and first woman of color to be elected as Vice President-elect to the United States. On Twitter, Harris said that it is an "honor to be named Time's Person of the Year."

Honored to be named @TIME’s Person of the Year with President-elect @JoeBiden.



We’re at a moment where we’re being confronted by multiple crises that have converged. We have a lot we need to handle in the days ahead but I know together we can get it done.https://t.co/HPZqCUAJE6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 11, 2020

Harris served as the San Francisco District Attorney from 2004 to 2011.

She then was elected as Attorney General of California from 2011- 2017. During this time, she created the Mortgage Fraud Strike Force to help California homeowners. She fought against the internet and technology companies and demanded that they inform their users about what private information they were sharing and who they were giving it to

Kamala Harris has also fought for public safety, anti-truancy laws, prioritized environmental protection laws, mandated law enforcement to collect DNA samples from adults who have committed a felony and fought against criminal organizations. During this time, she created the Mortgage Fraud Strike Force to help California homeowners.