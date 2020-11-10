The National Hurricane Center says tropical storm Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key. It threw normal lives out of gear and brought heavy rainfall to parts of Cuba, the Bahamas, and southern Florida. It has weakened and moved into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it has the potential to cause flash floods in parts of southeast Florida. Weathermen forecasted possibilities of an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to different parts of South Florida and the west coast. The authorities closed many schools in the region as well as locked down bridges anticipating high-speed winds. These were precautionary measures.

Many cars stood abandoned and stranded on the roads along with toppled trees that affected the smooth flow of traffic. These are situations that people have to cope with during stormy conditions. A resident of Fort Lauderdale said – “I've lived here since 1975. I've seen every storm, this was heavy rain compared to the others."

CNN mentions power failures. These are quite common during such climatic disturbances and nearly 13,000 customers were without power because of tropical storm Eta. When these happen, Renewable Energy can come to the rescue and help ease tensions. Storm Eta could flood low-lying areas because the Met department cautions about heavy rains with up to 18 inches of rainfall.

There could also be life-threatening conditions along the coastal regions with huge swells. Those who live in this part of the world have experience of handling storms of this nature. Hurricane Delta was the tenth storm to hit the United States in 2020.

Authorities take precautions against storm Eta

In view of the potential impact of tropical storm Eta, some schools closed down in south Florida.

Similarly, in Miami-Dade, bridges were under lockdown. Mayor Carlos Gimenez explained the area could experience high-velocity winds of 40 to 60 mph with the possibility of tornadoes. CNN goes on to add pet-friendly shelters opened in Monroe County before the storm struck. Collier County halted bus service because of the prediction of high winds.

Oakland Park witnessed heavy rains and flooding. Obviously, Travel options in these areas were limited. Moreover, due to the turbulent seas and hazardous waves, those who venture into the seas have to be careful about vessels capsizing or suffering damages.

Eta led to evacuation and deaths

Storm Eta made two landfalls. One was in Cuba and then, as a Category 4 hurricane, in Central America. CNN mentions emergency disaster plans in Cuba and Mexico. The storm has not spared Guatemala and Honduras. The latter reported 38 deaths with eight missing. Thousands had to be evacuated. In Guatemala, 116 people are missing. They might have been victims of a landslide in a remote village. Eta is the 28th named storm of the current hurricane season, similar to 2005.

In September 2018, Hurricane Florence became a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds.

People trapped on the roofs due to the storm

According to The BBC, Honduras conducted relief operations subsequent to overflowing rivers. It sent thousands of people on the roofs of their homes. Queen Elizabeth II said – “Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by Hurricane Eta. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected." The storm hit Florida, flooded roads, and left people without power in some places. It left around 200 dead or missing in Central America. An official of Palm Beach County cautioned - "Please take this storm seriously.

Please don't drive through flooded roadways."