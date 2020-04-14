Tornadoes are climatic disorders and they struck Mississippi and Louisiana with wind speeds of approximately 200 mph Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service had earlier issued an alert at the highest level for certain regions and cautioned about the disturbance. The tornadoes left at least six dead with innumerable structures damaged by the storms. There are uprooted trees and many homes suffered major damage. Authorities in Mississippi confirmed some of the deaths while Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency because of the storms.

CNN quotes him saying, "This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over." He also indicated the mobilization of all resources available to extend protection to the people and their properties.

CNN says in the opinion of the National Weather Service, this is not only a large tornado but a destructive one as well.

The emergency workers had to work Sunday evening and respond to the damage. The weather service made mention of 25 reports of tornadoes across the region on Easter Sunday. These would affect millions of people in the south and east during Easter.

Rescue worker for tornadoes cautious about coronavirus

The Sunday afternoon twister resulted in large-scale damages in Monroe, a city in Louisiana with a population of around 50,000.

Its Mayor, Jamie Mayo said, "At least 200-300 houses have been damaged here in the city of Monroe alone. We also have had damage throughout Ouachita Parish." There are no reports of loss of lives. However, emergency workers were attending to the needs of the people while fire crews were checking out for anyone trapped in the debris.

CNN adds that the rescue workers have to take into account the ongoing threat of Coronavirus.

Missouri has in place, safe rooms. These are equipped with hand sanitizer and residents have to wear masks even inside the rooms. The authorities want to ensure social distancing to the largest extent possible. Monroe Mayor Mayo directed local hotels to make rooms available for those rendered homeless by the storms. He feels opening a shelter could pose danger in view of the coronavirus. As far as Alabama is concerned, Gov. Kay Ivey wants shelters and community safe rooms to be open and accessible to whoever wants refuge from this severe weather. These would take necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tornadoes spoil the mood of Easter

According to Fox News, tornadoes devastated the Deep South on Easter Sunday. At least six people lost their lives in Mississippi and hundreds of buildings were damaged in Louisiana. National Weather Service made mention of parts of Mississippi experiencing strong winds while a tornado appeared near the state line of Alabama.

The storms led to power outages and Renewable Energy can play a major role in such situations. The tornadoes affected flights from Monroe Regional Airport as the buildings suffered extensive damage. Airport Director Ron Phillips admitted to a media outlet that planes inside a hangar were damaged.

He assessed the cost to be in the region of up to $30 million. In Alabama, lightning damaged a church roof and steeple and a Baptist Church in Priceville. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves summed it all up saying, "This could be a very difficult day weather-wise."

America is accustomed to tornadoes

In recent times, America witnessed several instances of these climatic disorders. In February 2016, these tornadoes tore through Mississippi and Alabama. The next year, in March 2017, as many as 22 tornadoes hit the Midwest, and there were three deaths due to the severe weather. Last year, in March 2019, tornadoes struck Lee County in Alabama.

These are natural disasters and result in loss of lives, properties, habitat, and infrastructure. The environment takes a beating and recovery is a long-drawn-out process.