Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are back in Canada after completing the last of their royal duties. They are spending time with their ten-month-old son Archie. Meghan, a mother now, remembered Mother’s Day, which America and Canada will celebrate on Sunday, May 10. However, in the UK, the date comes earlier. Meghan is aware of that and she took to social media to express her thoughts. She is an American and known for her role in the TV legal drama “Suits.” She married Harry, a member of the British royal family and felt UK Mother’s Day would be a suitable occasion to air her views on the subject.

A woman finds fulfillment in being a mother, plays an important role in society, and shapes the future of her children.

Meghan Markle celebrates first UK Mother's Day with sweet messagehttps://t.co/wXOjKNnQD5 pic.twitter.com/1BkpwOei1L — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) March 22, 2020

Hello Magazine says the post in the social media went as follows, "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honor the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever.

Thank you [heart emoji]." In the post, she made mention of different versions of the word ‘mother’ commonly used. Meghan’s fans responded positively.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was not alone

Mother's Day in the UK saw other members of the royal family having their say on social media. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not want to be left behind. The caption of their post was, "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.

Happy Mother’s Day."

William and Kate shared many photographs of their family that brought back fond memories. Some of them were of Princess Diana with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry as children. There were also photos of Kate’s children. Even Prince Charles made his contribution to Mother’s Day with vintage photographs of the 1950s that showed the past generation.

"We honor the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever."https://t.co/jUVtnJNISP — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) March 22, 2020

Hello Magazine adds that in view of the threat of the Chinese virus, members of the royal family will have to be extra cautious.

The disease is contagious and life-threatening and it could dampen the mood of the celebrations. They would have the option to interact via alternate methods.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the virus attack

According to Town and Country Mag, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to Canada after their farewell tour of the UK. The tour was of a few weeks duration and they concluded their final engagements as working royals. They are determined to rebuild their lives and likely want to remain in the news. They have taken up a topical subject. It is about the ongoing virus threat. Harry and Meghan have announced their plans in brief.

First on the list is about sharing relevant information and resources and guaranteeing the accuracy of the information. Next on the list is their involvement with organizations that can extend support to the mental and emotional well-being of families. There will also be a focus on the inspiring stories by the global community and how they come together to work towards a common goal.

American actor Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was an actor in the TV legal drama “Suits.” She met Prince Harry who was a fighter pilot and fell in love. After a brief courtship, they married and the American actor made her entry into the British royal family.

She had to adjust herself to a new lifestyle and in due course, became a mother. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took their son Archie along during their tour of Africa. Both parents are young. They wanted the freedom to bring up their son as a commoner, free from the shackles of the royalty and chose to step down from royal duties. They are now in Canada exploring various options of becoming independent and creating new identities.