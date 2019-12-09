The holiday season is upon us and it's the time for giving and sharing. If you're an animal lover, you might be thinking about all the animals at shelters who are still awaiting adoption. Even with the genuine desire to help, whether as a volunteer or a rescuer, there are various limitations such as tight budgets. Shelters work overtime during the Christmas season in order to raise donations and they are always excited to receive them in any way, shape or form.

For example, the Calgary Humane Society is throwing a special party for Pets and pet lovers this Saturday, called "Christmas for the Animals" in order to raise donations to help support the animals at the facility.

It will feature food, crafts, movies and the chance to visit with some of the shelter's pets.

There will also be an SPCA Cookie Sale and Pet Pics with Santa fundraising event this Saturday at the Wellsville elementary school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lynda Pruski, president of the SPCA Serving Allegany County, said, “We have something for everyone and if they don’t want to shop, stop in for lunch.”

About Cheeto Dacutecat

Cheeto Dacutecat is a ginger pet model and internet celebrity cat, advocating pet adoption since May 2018. Owned by Megan Wilson, he is celebrated for his adorable cuteness and captivating captions. He can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

A charitable cause

Most pet shelters are dependant on donations provided by the community. Oftentimes, the number of resources the shelters have doesn’t even come close to the amount that they actually need.

You can donate money to help with various costs, however, you can also donate your time or items that can either be used, sold or auctioned. You can also support and purchase from companies that pledge to donate a percentage of profits to shelters. We can make a huge difference just by shopping for the very things that we want and need.

After careful consideration, time and effort, a special line of Christmas cards featuring the ginger feline have been launched.

With a modest following on social media, Cheeto Dacutecat announced this morning on Facebook that forty percent of profits from Christmas card sales would be donated to participating animal shelters in the United States.

How shelters can sign up

Donations will be made to Lily's Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in California, Roland Senior Dog Sanctuary in Florida, Misfits, Mutts & Meows shelter in Oklahoma, and Anderson Animal Shelter.

If you are the owner of an animal shelter in the United States and are interested in receiving donations from this initiative, you can call Megan Wilson at 1-868-784-4595 or contact her via Cheeto Dacutecat's Facebook page.