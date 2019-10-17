Princess Diana had a heart for suffering children, and her son's wife Kate Middleton seems to be following in her footsteps. The Duchess of Cambridge does not routinely wear a tiara but recently donned one for a very good cause. On Thursday, the future queen of England put on her royal headgear to attend a tea party for a seven-year-old cancer patient at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. Wafia Rehmani has been diagnosed with a kidney tumor, but told Prince William and his wife that she wants to be a doctor and even showed the future king and queen her toy medical set. Princess Diana visited the hospital in 1996 and 1997.

Kate Middleton shows her compassion to a sick child

Wafia Rehmani is a child from Afghanistan, who is being treated for a kidney tumor. On Thursday, when Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visited the hospital, the Duchess had a tea party for the sick The princess and the patient wore matching tiaras. Prior to their arrival, Kennsington Palace released a statement that emphasized how Princess Diana had spent time in the hospital, which is located in Lahore, over 20 years ago.

Kate Praises The "Vital Role of Mothers" in Lahore & A Very Special Tiara Appearance https://t.co/luqsgYhFU8 pic.twitter.com/jI9cyYacDm — Duchess Kate Blog (@HRHDuchesskate) October 17, 2019

Earlier in the week, Kate Middleton honored her late mother in law by wearing a Chitrali hat that was similar to one Diana wore in 1991. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a slight scare between stops while in Pakistan.

According to "Today." The RAF Voyager experienced turbulence because of extreme weather, and things became a little tense. The plane had to abort landing twice, but, thankfully, everything worked out, and the Royal couple is now back on course for the rest of their tour.

Kate Middleton is her own woman

Kate Middleton has the same compassion for needy children as Princess Diana and shows respect for the accomplishments her husband's mother made before her death.

Even so, the Duchess of Cambridge is very much her own woman and doing things her own unique way. The Royal couple is nearing the end of their five-day journey in Pakistan, and so far, the trip has been successful. The spotlight lately has been on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the birth of their son Archie. This has not in any way stopped the future king and queen from carrying out their royal duties.

Tabloids attempted to create a feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but the two women seem to get along, Each one is very involved in her own royal assignments. As Prince William and his wife travel through Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are embarking upon a 10-day tour of southern Africa. Princess Diana would be very pleased to see that both her sons and their wives are carrying on her legacy of humanitarian duties, and looking out for the least among us.