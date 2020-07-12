Fans of Tiger Woods would be delighted to know that the golf maestro would be in action at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. It will be the first PGA Tour event in five months for the 15-times major champion. He has confirmed his participation via Twitter. He is apparently ready to get back into wielding the club. "I've missed going out and competing with the guys and can't wait to get back out there," is how he put it. The game is one of concentration coupled with a high level of physical fitness. These include perfect eyesight, stamina, and flexibility of the limbs and back. The last appearance of Woods was at the PGA Tour in mid-February.

It was the Genesis Invitational where he failed to leave any lasting impression.

The Guardian says 44-year-old Tiger Woods is the reigning Masters champion. However, he had to cut down on his game because of health issues related to his back. Subsequently, the Covid-19 hiatus started in the middle of March. The Master preferred to sit out the circuit's first five events since the break. Of course, he did participate in a charity match on 24 May. It was with fellow golfer Phil Mickelson, and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Tiger Woods sets his own standards

The master golfer Tiger Woods needs one more win to reach a record-breaking 83 PGA Tour victories. His next game would be the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

It is one of the most high profile, non-major events on the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods has won it five times, setting a record. The last time he won was in 2012.

The Guardian informs that Woods will have to compete with equally competent golfers. They would include names like Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.

The tournament would last from July 16-19, and there were plans to restrict the number of spectators. However, because of COVID-19, the PGA Tour has decided to scrap such plans. Obviously, the players will have to perform without fans, and only the golf course will be witness to the skills of the individual golfers.

It will be a new experience for them when they send the ball soaring to its destination with no one to cheer them on. The bottom line is – the game must go on.

Health issues continue to trouble Tiger Woods

According to CBS Sports, Tiger Woods announced his intention to play the Memorial Tournament. It is at Muirfield Village, one of his favorite hunting grounds. He has five wins here. He has not played for some months and gave a missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. Those were in March when he had a few minor back issues. His agent explained - "Back just not ready. Nothing concerning just not ready." Woods already has more games lined up this season. Golf is a game where the player just cannot sit idle.

He has to be always active to ensure the best coordination between his muscles and eyesight. In February 2019, Tiger Woods played golf with Donald Trump and Jack Nicklaus in Mar-a-Lago.

Future plans of Tiger Woods

The golf icon has drawn up his plans. There are seven major championships in the next 13 months. These are two each of U.S. Opens, Masters, PGAs plus an Open. That could pave the road for him to move up the ladder and concentrate lees on events like Memorial. Such a strategy could help him to win more. Tiger Woods had set his sights on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is postponed due to coronavirus. His journey would start at Muirfield Village with the target of overtaking the record of Sam Snead for PGA Tour wins.

Both have 82 wins. Incidentally, Tiger Woods advised young golfers to control the amount of running they do because that conserves the energy.