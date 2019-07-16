The drama of “Fortnite” player and content creator 77 Bxrry has been blowing up lately after his stepfather allegedly beat him and destroyed his $4,000 PC setup. It may well seem that it’s not yet over if his latest clips are anything to go by.

Something’s not right

Concerns about his safety have been raised yet again after he uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel. In his latest clip dubbed “YouTube, Thank you all so much, I’m okay,” saying that the situation got out of hand pretty fast.

He also mentioned previous clips that he posted both on YouTube and Twitter had all been deleted. He went on to assure his followers that he’s now 100 percent fine and things are getting much better now.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case as someone on Reddit made a screenshot of his first pinned comment that reads, “I’m saying this as fast as possible then deleting this. I was forced to make this video and delete the last one!

Help.” This pinned comment has since been changed as it now states that the police are already involved adding that there’s no need for any more calls.

Coughing for help

Bxrry’s recent livestream was as worrisome as his YouTube video. In it, he revealed that his mom is unemployed at the moment adding that everything is on his stepdad. However, a lot of viewers at the time felt that something was not right as they kept on requesting Bxrry to turn the camera on.

This was confirmed when they asked the content creator to cough on his stream if he needed help to which he did.

There are a few folks on the chat, however, who commented that it was fake. Such accusations may well seem to have been addressed by Bxrry in his recent tweet featuring a CCTV clip of police officers arriving at the front door.

cough if you needed help. https://t.co/u14ZVO7OmC — Rusted Gamer (@cruzerwin126) July 16, 2019

Where it all started

For the uninitiated, it all started a few days back when a tearful Bxrry took to both Twitter and YouTube to reveal that he was beaten by his stepfather and wrecked his expensive gaming PC. He also stated that his stepdad caused him emotional and physical pain and it looks like this has been going on for quite a while now. The description in his now-deleted YouTube video even stated that he had to run away from home for fears that he might get beaten up again senseless.

In the video, he said that he’s uncertain if he could ever get back to creating content now that his PC has been destroyed.

That said, one of his friends had put up a Go Fund Me page on his behalf for him to get back into creating content. At the time of writing, the campaign is well on its way in reaching its $1,800 target.

Bxrry also promised that he’ll be uploading a video on his channel to detail everything that has happened to him. However, with the course of what’s going on right now, it looks like it might take some time.